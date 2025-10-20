Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

VIDEO SHOWS: ARSENAL TRAINING AND PRESS CONFERENCE BY MIKEL ARTETA AHEAD OF THEIR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID. SHOWS: LONDON COLNEY, NEAR LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 20, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF ARSENAL PLAYERS AND MANAGEMENT WALKING OUT ONTO TRAINING FIELD 2. PLAYERS AND MANAGEMENT GATHER ON FIELD 3. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS WARMING UP 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, SAYING: "Well, very happy obviously, and especially after international breaks when you know that you have to again align and regroup everybody and you could tell that in the first 10 minutes they were a bit, still getting that rhythm, but afterwards, I think watching the game back were excited to win the game, there were things to improve, but we take the win and we move on now for the Champions League match." 5. WHITE FLASH 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, SAYING: "At the highest level. I think that what he's [Diego Simeone] done since he got to Atletico has been outstanding, not only what he's achieved, but the way he's done it. I think the identity that he has created to the club, to the team this period, I think they are very simple and clear to identify, and that's because the manager is very much him. T hat is extremely difficult to achieve for a short period of time, and to do it for fourteen years I think he's been there now, is something incredible so yeah, a pleasure to meet him." 7. WHITE FLASH 8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, SAYING: "In order to have to analyse what they are, the level of organisation is really high, the level of discipline is really high, and then they have acquired a lot of talent throughout the years that are very specific for the needs and the way they want to play and they are very, very, very good at exploiting those opportunities." 9. WHITE FLASH 10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, SAYING: "When I see the team, the energy, the temperature, the commitment and the quality that they can deliver, then that gives me that conviction that we can go all the way, but that's it, that's just a feeling and the next day we have to prove it, and the next training session you have to prove it, you can't be busy thinking about those topics." STORY: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was pleased with his players' commitment, but warned that they cannot get ahead of themselves as they fight for silverware on multiple fronts. Arsenal, unbeaten since August, are three points clear at the top of the Premier League and have won both their Champions League matches so far, but Arteta was not keen to accept the "favourites" tag in the English top-flight. "When I see the team, the energy, the temperature, the commitment and quality that they can deliver. That gives me the conviction that we can go all the way," Arteta told reporters on Monday (October 20), a day before hosting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Arteta said he looked up to Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who has led the Spanish club to two Europa League and two LaLiga titles since taking charge in 2011. "What he has done since he got to Atletico has been outstanding, not only what has achieved but the way he has done it. The identity he has created, they are simple and clear to identify because the manager is very much them," Arteta said. "That's very difficult to achieve, he's been there 14 years and what he's done is incredible." Defender Piero Hincapie will be available for Tuesday's clash after recovering from a groin injury, Arteta added. (Production: Lucy Thomson, Ben Makori, Chiranjit Ojha)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)