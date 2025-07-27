Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting

Arsenal confirmed the acquisition of Gyokeres from Sporting CP, as the Sweden international has agreed to a long-term contract at the Emirates. The Gunners have announced that he will don the iconic number 14 jersey that was popularized by Thierry Henry. Sources have indicated that Gyokeres joins with a transfer fee of €63 million ($74m) along with €10 million ($11.7m) in additional bonuses.

The 27-year-old has agreed to a five-year deal with the Premier League club, which has often been associated with acquiring a new forward. He will don the No. 14 jersey at his new team. Arsenal and Sporting had been engaged in talks for a while, with sources from Journalist Fabrizio Romano that the holdup was the result of disputes regarding the specifics of performance-based incentives.

Primed and ready. Our new number 1️⃣4️⃣. pic.twitter.com/dL85ccZ5cp — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 26, 2025

Arsenal statement

“We’re truly thrilled to have Viktor Gyokeres join the club,” said Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta in a statement. His remarkable consistency in performances and availability has been exceptional, and his contributions to goals are self-evident. Viktor possesses numerous traits. He is a fast and strong force in the attack, boasting astonishing goalscoring statistics at both club and international stages. He adds a clinical touch with a strong conversion rate of opportunities into goals, as his smart positioning in the box keeps him a persistent danger.

For Gyokeres, it was always Arsenal

The Sweden international comes with an excellent reputation and was also pursued by Manchester United and teams in the Saudi Pro League this summer. Gyokeres netted 54 goals across all competitions for Sporting last season, the highest tally by a player in a top-tier club. He accumulated 68 league goals in only 66 appearances in Portugal including 39 scored last season alone after transferring from Championship club Coventry City in 2023. He also had stints in English football with Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

As reported by Fotmob, Gyokeres achieved a shot conversion rate of 28.1% in the Primeira Liga last season, whereas Arsenal’s forwards recorded a combined conversion rate of 16.5% in the Premier League last season. Kai Havertz, among the missing players, was the sole acknowledged experienced striker included in the preseason tour by Arteta.

