Home > Sports > Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting

Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting

Finally, the most awaited announcement was made on 26th July. Viktor Gyokeres is officially now part of the Arsenal squad. The negotiations were taking place for months between Arsenal and Sporting but starting from this season, Gyokeres will be playing in the English Premier League.

Viktor Gyokeres will wear the number 14 shirt and will immediately join up with the squad on our men’s pre-season tour in Asia, according to Arsenal.
Viktor Gyokeres will wear the number 14 shirt and will immediately join up with the squad on our men’s pre-season tour in Asia, according to Arsenal.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 27, 2025 11:38:08 IST

Arsenal confirmed the acquisition of Gyokeres from Sporting CP, as the Sweden international has agreed to a long-term contract at the Emirates. The Gunners have announced that he will don the iconic number 14 jersey that was popularized by Thierry Henry. Sources have indicated that Gyokeres joins with a transfer fee of €63 million ($74m) along with €10 million ($11.7m) in additional bonuses. 

The 27-year-old has agreed to a five-year deal with the Premier League club, which has often been associated with acquiring a new forward. He will don the No. 14 jersey at his new team. Arsenal and Sporting had been engaged in talks for a while, with sources from Journalist Fabrizio Romano that the holdup was the result of disputes regarding the specifics of performance-based incentives. 

Arsenal statement 

“We’re truly thrilled to have Viktor Gyokeres join the club,” said Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta in a statement. His remarkable consistency in performances and availability has been exceptional, and his contributions to goals are self-evident. Viktor possesses numerous traits. He is a fast and strong force in the attack, boasting astonishing goalscoring statistics at both club and international stages. He adds a clinical touch with a strong conversion rate of opportunities into goals, as his smart positioning in the box keeps him a persistent danger. 

For Gyokeres, it was always Arsenal

The Sweden international comes with an excellent reputation and was also pursued by Manchester United and teams in the Saudi Pro League this summer. Gyokeres netted 54 goals across all competitions for Sporting last season, the highest tally by a player in a top-tier club. He accumulated 68 league goals in only 66 appearances in Portugal including 39 scored last season alone after transferring from Championship club Coventry City in 2023. He also had stints in English football with Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion. 

As reported by Fotmob, Gyokeres achieved a shot conversion rate of 28.1% in the Primeira Liga last season, whereas Arsenal’s forwards recorded a combined conversion rate of 16.5% in the Premier League last season. Kai Havertz, among the missing players, was the sole acknowledged experienced striker included in the preseason tour by Arteta. 

Also Read: Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch

Tags: ArsenalFootball Transfer NewsSportingViktor Gyokeres

RELATED News

Belgian Grand Prix 2025: Check Out The Timings For The Race, Where To Watch
Australia vs West Indies 4th T20I: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis Power Aussies To 3-Wicket Win, 4-0 Series Lead
Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule Out: When is The India vs Pakistan Match?
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: Mohammad Azharuddin Slams BCCI’s Decision

LATEST NEWS

Double Celebration For Steve Aoki As He Announces Birth Of His Son On Wedding Anniversary
PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat: From Gyan Bharatam Mission To Remembering The Sacrifice Of Khudiram Bose
Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting
Landmark Shift In India Maldives Ties: President Mohamad Muizzu Calls India As Crucial Partner
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Chant Malti’s Favourite Song ‘APT’ During BLACKPINK’s NYC Concert
Uorfi Javed Recalls Starving To Get Extremely Skinny: Mentally, I Was F****d
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Elder Son Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest Elections Independently
Was Sumeera Rajput Poisoned Over a Forced Marriage? Pakistani TikTok Creator Found Dead At Home In Sindh Province
Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game
Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting
Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting
Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting
Arsenal Strike Big With Viktor Gyokeres Signing from Sporting

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?