Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?

There are also two additional India vs Pakistan matches that may happen because of the format of the Asia Cup 2025, but this only depends on the way the tournament works out. Such other experiences may occur during the Super Four phase and possibly the final, beyond the already planned group stage game. This is possible in several scenarios as the present points table and qualification permutations.

Another India vs Pakistan Match on the way?

In Group A, India have already led the group with two wins in two matches, and therefore they now stand at four points. Pakistan have one loss and a win meaning that they have two points. The rest of the teams UAE and Oman are yet to play additional group matches. In case Pakistan defeats UAE, then they will be at four points. In the meantime, in some tricky situations, Pakistan may still qualify on net run rate should UAE win their encounter and Oman achieve a good result as well. In case Pakistan makes it to the Super Four, say, by winning the remaining two group matches or relying on the performances of UAE or Oman, then India and Pakistan might end up again in the Super Four. Should the two teams go well therein a showdown can also be achieved. Therefore, a solid mathematical route to two extra India Pakistan matches on top of the group stage.

Can Pakistan Make It Happen?

But the route of Pakistan is very slender, they need to not only win important games, but also count on the positive outcomes among the other participants, UAE and Oman. Net run rate might turn out to be decisive. In case Pakistan will not be winning or even other outcomes are not coming in line, there would be no way they would be able to continue with their tournament. In the case of India, it is almost guaranteed, as they have the current standing and performance. But to them too, the ultimate position of never appearing in a potentially tougher Super Four matchup is worth it. The two additional India vs Pakistan matches bring about intrigue, tension and stakes to the remaining group stage matches.

