Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?

Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?

Asia Cup 2025 may still encompass two additional India vs Pakistan matches, one Super Four match and potentially one final, after the two go head to head at the group stage. The India team is comfortably leading Group A with two victories and Pakistan has one win and one loss thus having a slender road to qualification.

(Image Credit: ACC via X)
(Image Credit: ACC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 15, 2025 11:53:15 IST

There are also two additional India vs Pakistan matches that may happen because of the format of the Asia Cup 2025, but this only depends on the way the tournament works out. Such other experiences may occur during the Super Four phase and possibly the final, beyond the already planned group stage game. This is possible in several scenarios as the present points table and qualification permutations.

Another India vs Pakistan Match on the way?

In Group A, India have already led the group with two wins in two matches, and therefore they now stand at four points. Pakistan have one loss and a win meaning that they have two points. The rest of the teams UAE and Oman are yet to play additional group matches. In case Pakistan defeats UAE, then they will be at four points. In the meantime, in some tricky situations, Pakistan may still qualify on net run rate should UAE win their encounter and Oman achieve a good result as well. In case Pakistan makes it to the Super Four, say, by winning the remaining two group matches or relying on the performances of UAE or Oman, then India and Pakistan might end up again in the Super Four. Should the two teams go well therein a showdown can also be achieved. Therefore, a solid mathematical route to two extra India Pakistan matches on top of the group stage.

Can Pakistan Make It Happen?

But the route of Pakistan is very slender, they need to not only win important games, but also count on the positive outcomes among the other participants, UAE and Oman. Net run rate might turn out to be decisive. In case Pakistan will not be winning or even other outcomes are not coming in line, there would be no way they would be able to continue with their tournament. In the case of India, it is almost guaranteed, as they have the current standing and performance. But to them too, the ultimate position of never appearing in a potentially tougher Super Four matchup is worth it. The two additional India vs Pakistan matches bring about intrigue, tension and stakes to the remaining group stage matches. 

Also Read: ‘Much Needed Win’ Harbhajan Singh On India’s Victory Over Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025

Tags: asia cup 2025ind vs pakindia vs pakistanIndia vs Pakistan Matchteam indiaTeam Pakistan

RELATED News

"She is just old, she is fine": Alyssa Healy on Ellyse Perry's calf issue
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls India’s Gesture As Disrespect, Files Complaint
Asia Cup: Match referee Pycroft drawn into controversy as handshake row escalates
‘Much Needed Win’ Harbhajan Singh On India’s Victory Over Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025
Manchester Derby: Haaland double fires City to Derby glory, Foden shines on return

LATEST NEWS

What Are Those Key Waqf Act Provisions The Supreme Court Just Stayed, Details Here
Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations
Sofia Vergara misses Emmys due to eye allergy
Google Gemini Lets You Turn Ordinary Photos Into Viral 4K Retro AI Portraits, Try This Viral Trick
Gemini AI Retro Saree Photos Trend Go Viral On Instagram – But Could They Be Hiding A Serious Privacy Risk?
Increase in house prices shall moderate: Nuvama Research
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Vs Mirai Clash For Weekend Crown
Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?
Kerala Assembly opens with tributes to former CM Achuthanandan; Suspended Congress MLA Mamkoottathil attends
‘Adani Cement FutureX’ To Forge India’s Next‑Gen Leaders
Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?
Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?
Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?
Asia Cup 2025: Could There Be More Than One India vs Pakistan Match?

QUICK LINKS