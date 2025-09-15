‘Much Needed Win’ Harbhajan Singh On India’s Victory Over Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025

The fact that India won against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 decisively was not merely another triumph in the sport of cricket but a catharsis of national pride at least to many people, according to former spinner Harbhajan Singh. The match held on September 14 in Dubai was marked with the successful performance of India despite the fact that its young cricketers were at the centre stage particularly the spin bowling department.

Asia cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Highlights

Tensions were increased as the build up to the game was increased. Even such incidences as the Pahalgam attack and the ensuing Indian effort of Operation Sindoor had evoked controversy as to whether the fight ought to be fought. After starting the match, however, India became concentrated on cricket. The youngsters lived up to the occasion, and Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya provided match winning contributions, and the spin arm of the Indian team kept Pakistan batters on its toes. Harbhajan observed that the batters of Pakistan lost their way before disciplined spin and he was pleased that India did not pan out in pressure.

Harbhajan Singh on India’s Win Over Pakistan

Harbhajan dubbed the win as a much needed one as the team had demonstrated why it is one of the best in the world. The play, particularly that of relatively less experienced players, provides impetus to the campaign of India in Asia Cup and strengthens belief. In addition to the individual performances, Harbhajan revealed that whenever a person is winning over Pakistan, it is always emotionally charged. Whenever India loses to Pakistan, he said it was a national celebration, beyond any doubts. It is more than sport to him and to a lot of Indians: it becomes a symbol of solidarity, of pride and of communal pleasure.

In the future, this victory is not merely a morale booster. It reestablishes the status of domination of India in high stakes games, especially in the tournaments such as the Asia Cup. Harbhajan aspires that every player and fans too will be able to enjoy such a spirited performance.

