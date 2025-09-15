IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Team India Shuts Door On Pakistan In Gesture Of Solidarity, Watch Video

India won the most awaited match of the year against Pakistan by seven wickets in a high intensity match in Dubai and despite the victory, a post match event that became known as the handshake gate was involved. India captain, Suryakumar Yadav declined to offer his hands to his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, rejecting the customary way of sportsmanship of shaking hands. This was decided as a decent response and in connection with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and in favor of the Indian armed forces.

What Happened After India Won The Match Against Pakistan?

Yadav had, on the toss, shaken hands with the ACC president as well as with other people including Pakistan Board members, but explicitly refused a handshake at toss, and at the end with Salman Ali Agha. Having closed the win with a final six, Yadav shook the hand of his batting partner Shivam Dube, but went off the field without communicating with the Pakistani side in any way. The Pakistan team remained on the ground for a couple of minutes, coach Mike Hesson was trying to enter the dressing room of the Indians, but the doors were closed. Salman Ali Agha did not attend the post match presentation as a protest, particularly because the presenter host was an Indian, Ravi Shastri, who turned out to be a former Indian player and coach. The Pakistani camp was disappointed. Coach Hesson opined that Pakistan was ready to shake hands, but they were left unresponded.

Pakistan waited for handshake but India went to the dressing room and closed the doors







Team India Sending Solidarity

The head coach of India Gautam Gambhir remarked that the team was on the same page with the Board of Control in Cricket in India (BCCI) and that the decision was aimed at sending solidarity. He, too, rejoiced at the performance and the victory, and said that they wished to give glory to their country. The win by Team India was also dedicated on social media to the armed forces as well as victims of the Pahalgam attack.

