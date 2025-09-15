India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Win to Armed Forces, Remembers Pahalgam Attack Victims

The captain of the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav, dedicated the match-winning over Pakistan to the Indian armed forces in the Asia Cup 2025 although he also pledged his support to those who had lost their loved ones in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The win underscored the superiority of India in the Group A match and it created a powerful message on and off the pitch.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: A Statement Win

India had a seven-wicket triumph in the one-sided Asia Cup 2025 Group A game. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) played a significant role and kept Pakistan at only 127 for nine after they had made the decision to hurry to the bat. The bowlers of India had accuracy in their plans.

Suryakumar Yadav, leading from the front, said, “Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Keeps running in your mind when you think about it. You definitely want to win it and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick – stay there and bat till the end. For the whole team, we think it’s just another game.”

Spinners Steal the Show in India vs Pakistan

The Asia Cup 2025 match was dominated by Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel who dominated the batting of Pakistan. Their close runs and ingenious variations suffocated the runs and Pakistan struggled all through the innings. This spin-based performance was again an indicator of India strength in mastering middle overs and putting pressure on main rivals.

Suryakumar added, “We prepare the same for all the oppositions. That’s what happened few months back. The team that won the CT set the tone. I’m always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle.”

India’s Batting Response: Quick and Decisive

Trying to reach 128, India left an easy task, and, in 15.5 overs, achieved the goal. Captain Suryakumar Yadav made 47 not out in 37 balls with the help of Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31). The match was characterized by strong hitting and quick running between the wickets.

The batting effort was so cohesive that India was never seen to be in trouble. All the players played at very crucial times, which demonstrates the team preparedness to face high pressure matches. The victory highlighted the balanced team of India, which can deal with any situation during the Asia Cup 2025.

Dedication to Armed Forces and Pahalgam Victims

After the victory, Suryakumar Yadav took time to salute the armed forces of the country as well as showing his solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attacks. “Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all.”

We stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today’s win to all our Armed Forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an… pic.twitter.com/stkrqIEBuE — BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2025

The words of the captain were heard not only on the cricket field, but also made contact between sport and national feeling. India vs Pakistan games are never dull but this time it was filled with purpose and togetherness and the power of cricket was felt to encourage and celebrate fearlessness.

Their superiority in Group A was strengthened by India defeating Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Having a powerful bowling, violent batting, and a dedicated leadership style, the team seems to be in good form to participate in the tournament. The triumph was also a tribute, which connected sport with the national pride and memory.

