Home > Sports > Team India's Probable Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah OUT, Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant a Maybe

Team India’s Probable Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah OUT, Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant a Maybe

Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss Asia Cup 2025 due to workload management, while Shreyas Iyer returns after a strong IPL. Rishabh Pant remains doubtful with a toe injury. India’s squad could see leadership from either Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya, depending on fitness updates.

Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE (Image Credit - X)
Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 7, 2025 15:28:00 IST

With the Asia Cup 2025 scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE, India’s squad preparations are well underway amid injury concerns, potential comebacks, and workload management strategies. The tournament, featuring eight teams in a T20 format across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will culminate with the final in Dubai on September 28. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash is set for September 14 and could be the first of up to three possible showdowns between the rivals.

Bowling Shake-up: Jasprit Bumrah and Shami Unavailable

The biggest news from India’s camp is that Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the tournament due to workload management. Mohammed Shami is also recovering from injury and is unlikely to make the squad. This opens the door for younger fast bowlers, with Harshit Rana emerging as a strong contender. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj are almost certain to lead the pace attack, while Prasidh Krishna is in the mix. Among spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy are expected to play crucial roles, supported by Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Middle-Order Stability: Shreyas Iyer’s Comeback

Shreyas Iyer is likely to be one of the key inclusions after a solid IPL 2025 season. His return would provide much-needed solidity in the middle order and a potential leadership option. He will be joined by the likes of KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel in the batting department. Suryakumar Yadav, recovering from hernia surgery, is a doubtful starter and could be replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain if he isn’t match-fit in time.

Rishabh Pant’s Fitness in Question

Rishabh Pant, who suffered a toe fracture during the India-England Test series, remains a doubtful starter. Although advised six weeks of rest, his recovery timeline remains uncertain. The selectors are likely to monitor his progress closely before making a final call. With India placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, the competition promises edge-of-the-seat thrillers and high-pressure moments right from the start.

India’s Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana/Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Tags: Asia Cupasia cup 2025India cricketjasprit bumrah

Team India’s Probable Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah OUT, Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant a Maybe

Team India’s Probable Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah OUT, Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant a Maybe
Team India’s Probable Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah OUT, Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant a Maybe
Team India’s Probable Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah OUT, Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant a Maybe
Team India’s Probable Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah OUT, Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer Returns, Rishabh Pant a Maybe

