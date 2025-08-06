Harry Brook Slams Gautam Gambhir’s Player Of The Series Selection: This Star Deserved More Recognition

The five-match Test series between India and England ended on Monday at The Oval, with both teams naming their own Player of the Series. England coach Brendon McCullum picked Shubman Gill, but later said Mohammed Siraj deserved it. Indian coach Gautam Gambhir surprisingly chose England’s Harry Brook for the award.

Harry Brook Player of the Series Pick Sparks Surprise

Brook, though happy with his performance, disagreed with Gambhir’s choice. He felt Joe Root was more deserving of the honour because of his higher run tally and consistent showing throughout the series.

“I didn’t score as many runs as Rooty (Joe Root), so I probably think he should be Man of the Series or Man of the Summer,” Brook said. “He has been for many years.”

Joe Root scored 537 runs during the series, making him the highest scorer for England. Only Gill had more overall. Brook finished with 481 runs and was the second-best for England. But Gambhir still felt Brook’s impact was enough to give him the title.

England’s Collapse After Brook and Root’s Dismissal

Brook and Root were batting together on Day 4 of the final Test and had England in a good spot. But once both got out, things fell apart quickly and India took full control of the match.

“My thought process was just to try and hit as many runs as quick as possible,” Brook explained later. “The game’s done if we need 40 runs with me and Rooty in there. If I get out there, the game’s still done. Obviously, it didn’t work.”

Talking to BBC Test Match Special, Brook added more on his mindset during that innings. He believed a quick burst of runs could have ended the game in their favour.

“At the time, I was very confident. If I’d got a quick 30 in the next couple of overs, then the game is done. That was my thought process. I always try and take the game on and put them under pressure… I wish I was there at the end.”

Brook Reflects on the Series and His Performance

Brook shared his feelings after the series ended. He admitted he didn’t win the last game for England but was happy that he could help the team throughout the series.

“I’ve played all right,” he said. “I could have won that game yesterday, which is devastating, but I’m just happy to contribute to as many games as I can.”

Looking ahead, Brook will be back on the field very soon. He mentioned that the turnaround between games is tight and the schedule is packed.

“My first game is on Thursday, so it’s a fairly quick turnaround,” he said. “There’s a lot of cricket to be played… hopefully, everybody stays fit and we’ll be raring to go.”

Gautam Gambhir’s Player of the Series Choice Gets Mixed Reaction

Gautam Gambhir’s decision to name Brook as Player of the Series brought mixed opinions. While Brook did play well and gave strong performances, even he felt others might have deserved it more—especially Joe Root, who was more consistent throughout.

Still, the series had many moments where Brook played an important part. His aggressive batting style kept pressure on India at several key points, and his confidence showed, even in tight situations.

With a busy cricket calendar ahead, Brook is now ready to move on, but the debate about the Player of the Series may still go on for a while.

