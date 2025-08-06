Why Team India Players Chose To Stay Back In London Following Oval Test Win vs England

India won the last Test match at The Oval against England and made the series 2-2. But after the match, players didn’t do big celebration. Most of them quietly left or stayed back in London for some rest and peace.

India Players Fly Home After Big Win

Some players like Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh took early flight to go back India. They first reached Dubai on Tuesday morning and then took next flight to reach their homes. Siraj went to Hyderabad after landing in Dubai.

He was the main player in the Oval Test win. But still he didn’t stay. Many other players also left quietly. There was no celebration or party after match. Players were tired after the long series and just wanted to rest.

Some India Cricketers Stayed in London

Not every player left. Some of them stayed in London for small break. Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna were seen with family in the city. Kuldeep Yadav, who didn’t play in any match, was roaming with Piyush Chawla in London streets.

Jasprit Bumrah already left before the last match. He was allowed by BCCI to go home early. He was not part of final Test as his workload was being managed. He already played many matches and needed some rest.

BCCI Said Players Needed Rest

A person from BCCI told PTI, “There was no celebration last night. It has been a long and tiring series. The players spent time with their families or alone. Most of the players are returning to India, some are going elsewhere.”

Players didn’t want big event or anything. They looked tired and wanted to go home. Everyone just spent quiet time with family or by themselves. No group activity was planned by team after series ended.

India Showed Strong Fight in Test Series

This Test series was not easy for India. First match they lost, then again lost in Leeds. But after that they came back strong in Birmingham and made it 1-1. England won in Lord’s and lead 2-1.

The match in Manchester had no result. So final game at Oval was very important. India played well and Siraj bowled great on last day. That helped India to win and finish the series 2-2. It was a good comeback.

