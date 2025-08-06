Rishabh Pant’s Kindness Helps A Karnataka Girl’s Education Dreams Take Off

Rishabh Pant News: Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant has helped a poor girl from Karnataka. She wanted to go to college but did not have money. Rishabh Pant gave her the money she needed. Now she can study.

Karnataka Girl Had No Money for College

The girl’s name is Jyoti Kanaboor Math. She passed her class 12 exams with 83 marks out of 100. She wanted to go to college to study more. But her family did not have enough money.

Jyoti lives in a small village called Rabakavi in Bilagi taluk. Her father runs a small tea shop. He does not earn much money. They are a poor family.

Jyoti wanted to join BCA course at BLDE College in Jamkhandi. But her father could not pay the college fees. So she could not take admission.

Rishabh Pant Gives Money for Education

One man from her village wanted to help her. His name is Anil Hunashikatti. He is a contractor. Jyoti went to him and told her problem. Anil said he will try to find help for her.

Anil spoke to his friends in Bengaluru. They told Rishabh Pant about Jyoti. When Rishabh Pant heard her story, he wanted to help her quickly.

On July 17, Rishabh Pant sent ₹40,000 to the college bank account. This money paid for her first semester fees. Now Jyoti can go to college.

Jyoti said, “I completed my II PUC in Galagali and had a dream of pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) course. But our financial condition at home was not good. I approached Anil Hunashikatti anna (brother), and he reached out to his friends in Bengaluru. They brought my situation to Rishabh Pant’s attention, and he helped me.”

Jyoti is Happy and Says Thank You

Jyoti is very happy now. She said, “May God bless Rishabh Pant with good health. His help means a lot to me. I hope he continues to support other students from poor backgrounds like me.”

Many people are talking about this good work by Rishabh Pant. They are very happy with what he did.

Rishabh Pant is a Hero Off the Field

Rishabh Pant helped a girl without wanting anything back. He did this only to help her study. This shows he is a kind man.

He is not only a great cricketer but also a great person. His help gave one girl a better future.

