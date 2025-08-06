Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play 2027 World Cup? BCCI To Take Call As Duo Near 40

After winning the T20 World Cup last year, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma said goodbye to T20Is. Many people thought they did it so they could play longer in Tests and ODIs. But now, their path to playing the 2027 World Cup might not be so easy after all.

Kohli and Rohit Hoping to Play in 2027 World Cup

Later, both also retired from Test matches, only a few days apart. Fans believed they did it to stay ready and fit for the 2027 World Cup, the one big ICC event they haven’t won as a pair. But now, even that goal looks a bit unsure.

The Indian team is changing fast. In Tests, young players are doing well and replacing seniors. The same thing might soon happen in ODIs too. If that happens, it’s not sure that Kohli and Rohit will be part of the team for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

No Clear Answer Yet from BCCI on Rohit and Kohli

The year 2023 could have been the perfect time for Kohli to win another World Cup and for Rohit to win his first. But India lost to Australia in the final, and it left both players with a dream that didn’t come true.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Rohit is training hard to stay in shape for the next World Cup. Kohli also spoke about wanting to win the World Cup at an RCB event before IPL 2025. But the BCCI doesn’t see their place in the team as fixed just yet.

“Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time,” a source told PTI.

Less ODI Matches Could Be a Problem

Another issue for Kohli and Rohit is the number of matches. India will only play 27 ODIs before the World Cup. These matches are mixed with many Tests and T20Is. If Kohli and Rohit only play ODIs, it may be hard for them to stay in rhythm and perform well.

The next time they may play together is in October, when India travels to Australia. There, India will play three ODIs and five T20Is. After that, there are three ODIs against South Africa and three against New Zealand. This gap might not help players close to 40.

BCCI Wants to Have Honest Talk Before Final Call

There is no rush to decide right now. The BCCI will take time to talk to both players and check how they feel, both mentally and physically. The final choice will be based on what’s best for the team and the players.

“Look, both Kohli and Rohit have made huge contributions to white ball cricket for the team and the sport in general. They have achieved almost everything. So, I don’t think anybody is going to force their hand, but there will be some honest and professional conversations before the next ODI cycle starts to see where they stand mentally and physically. It depends on that,” the source added.

