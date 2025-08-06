LIVE TV
Mohammed Siraj Shines As India And England Players Put Aside Differences At Series Afterparty

The India vs England Test series was full of strong cricket and some tense moments. But after the final match, both teams came together at a friendly afterparty. They forgot past fights, shared respect, and praised each other’s efforts, ending the series on a happy note.

Mohammed Siraj Shines as India and England Players Put Aside Differences at Series Afterparty (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 6, 2025 12:42:07 IST

The Test series between India and England was very tough and exciting. It was for the new Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The teams played well but there were some arguments and fights between players. The first two matches went smoothly, but from the third match, things got tense. In the end, the players came together and forgot their problems.

Players Got Angry During the Series

The first two Tests in Leeds and Birmingham had no big problems. But at the third Test at Lord’s, things changed. On Day 3, Shubman Gill got angry when Zak Crawley tried to waste time and only one over was bowled. This caused a fight between Gill, Crawley, and Ben Duckett. Mohammed Siraj also said something from far away.

Later, there were more fights. Ben Stokes wanted to shake hands but was refused in Manchester. There were also some talks between Siraj, Joe Root, and Prasidh Krishna. The cricket was very good, but the players had some hard feelings at times.

Afterparty Helped Players Make Peace

When the series ended in a 2-2 draw, the England team invited the Indian players for a get-together. This is a usual thing they do after series. According to The Indian Express, there was no anger or bad feelings during this meeting. Both teams followed England’s old tradition to forget past problems and say well done to each other.

This meeting was a good way to finish a hard summer. It helped the players relax and enjoy the game they played instead of the fights.

Players Showed Respect and Care

At the afterparty, some nice things happened that made everyone forget the problems. Indian players said good things about Chris Woakes, who batted with his left arm in a sling. The English players asked about Rishabh Pant’s broken toe. This showed respect from both sides.

Pant had some great moments, like when he walked to bat at Old Trafford and the crowd cheered loudly. Woakes also tried hard to help his team at The Oval. These stories helped the players become friends again after the tough series.

Siraj’s Energy and Root’s Advice Stood Out

The meeting started with Mohammed Siraj. He was fun and also a strong player. Siraj’s talking and fighting spirit made the series special. Even English players like Stokes, Root, Harry Brook, and coach Brendon McCullum said nice things about him. Siraj bowled many overs and took five important wickets at The Oval.

Many young Indian batsmen stood around Joe Root. He scored 537 runs in the series. Root talked to the young players about how he stays good after many years. He is now the second-best run-scorer in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar. Root has beaten great players like Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid in runs.

The series ended with good memories and new friendships. Fans will wait excitedly for the next time these teams play each other.

Tags: england teamJoe RootMohammed Sirajteam india

Mohammed Siraj Shines As India And England Players Put Aside Differences At Series Afterparty

