Asia Cup Flashback: The Previous India vs Pakistan T20 Showdown

India vs Pakistan has been the age old match of the Asia cup and generated some of the most exciting matches in recent history of the world of cricket. During the 2022 group stage match in Dubai, Pakistan had been tossed out at 147 in 19.5 overs.

What happened when India met Pakistan last time in Asia Cup?

The bowlers of India were in form with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting 4/ 26, Hardik Pandya getting three wickets and Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan getting two and one wicket respectively. It happened to be the first instance in the history of Asian Cup when all 10 wickets were recorded by Indian pacers only. India floundered in turn at 53/3 in 9.1 overs, however, with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya putting the innings back on its feet. Hardik was not beaten as he hit 33 out of 17 balls with a last over thriller, hitting the winning six and got the player of the match award.

The two then clashed once more at the same venue in Dubai later in the Super Four stage. India opened the bat and made 181/7 with Virat Kohli being the top scorer (60). Mohammad Rizwan posted a brilliant 71 run knock in response, and Pakistan remained in the game. Although Pakistan lost Rizwan in the 17th over, it pursued the total with accuracy and it needed 26 runs to do so and it took the last two overs to accomplish this. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave up 19 runs in the next to final over and Pakistan created a heart-throbbing win with just one ball remaining and five wickets to spare.

India vs Pakistan Match Controversies

To make matters worse, IPL team Punjab Kings has also protested by excluding Pakistan name in its social media posts as a way of expressing public opinion, yet not going as far as boycotting it. Both teams come to the field in good form as India has won its last game by nine wickets over UAE and Pakistan won its last tri nation T20 series over Sharjah.

