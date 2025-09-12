Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s Coach Mike Hesson Discusses Team’s Mindset Ahead of India vs Pakistan Match

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has also stressed that it is necessary to remain focused and calm in the build up to the much awaited Asia Cup 2025 game against India scheduled to be played in September 14. Conceding that India played strongly, Hesson said, ‘Well, we are aware that India are incredibly confident, and they have every reason to be so, regarding their performance. He also spoke about the fun in being part of such a high stakes game, and said, being on the other side of the fence, being right and a part of such a highly charged event will be exciting.’

India vs Pakistan match preview

It is the first official game of these two countries since the Pahalgam attack and the consequent Operation Sindoor by India giving the game an added intensity. The remarks made by Hesson are an indication of the problems of getting ready to play a game in such emotionally charged situations. Pakistan is playing Oman on September 12, a highly important match since it is an opportunity to hone the team before the India match. The team is coming into the tournament with a winning streak having just won a tri series title in the UAE. But as some of the main players such as Salman Agha contend with injury issues, there are further complications in the team preparations.

Mike Hesson urges to stay calm

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has emphasized that mental resilience and tactical clarity will play a very important role in his team as they gear towards the high profile clash against India in Asia cup 2025. He emphasized the necessity to take every session seriously, pay attention to details and remain calm in urgent situations. The emotionally colored background, such as the recent tensions in the geopolitics and the security issues, introduces an additional level of preparation. Hesson also commended how strong and flexible the squad is, as young players have a chance to rise to the occasion.

