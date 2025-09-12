Asia Cup 2025: THIS IPL Franchise’s India vs Pakistan Match Boycott Adds Layer of Complexity

Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan that is set to be held on September 14 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been in the spotlight of controversy because of political and security issues. The IPL franchise Punjab Kings made a one of a kind protest by not mentioning Pakistan in their social media posts to announce the match, which led to strong responses among fans and the franchise had to suspend comments on their X account.

India vs Pakistan Match controversies

This is a symbolic act that corresponds with general popular opinion especially after the recent terror attacks such as the Pahalgam and the Operation Sindoor by India. In this connection, a petition was filed at the Supreme Court to cancel the match with the claim that it is sending the wrong message to play against Pakistan given these events. The Supreme Court, however, refused to hold an immediate hearing and the match could go on as scheduled.







Punjab Kings and their one of a kind protest

The move of the Punjab Kings has further fuelled the debate on the overlap of sports and politics that points to the dynamic nature of international sporting events. Although the protest by the franchise is symbolic, it highlights the entrenched feelings that some sections of the Indian population do have towards the prevailing relationships with Pakistan. With the game coming closer, the controversy has continued to develop and it is a representation of the wider difficult times of holding international games in a political charged atmosphere.



