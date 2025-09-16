Asia Cup: Pakistan cancels press conference ahead of must-win fixture against UAE
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 21:30:06 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI): Amid the escalating handshake row, Pakistan have cancelled their pre-match press conference before the match day against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed the development on Tuesday evening. Despite cancelling the press conference, Pakistan will hold its practice session. Pakistan’s decision is directly linked to the handshake incident that took place after their heavy 7-wicket defeat against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Shaking hands before and after the match has been a longstanding practice in cricket. However, the Indian players declined to shake hands with their counterparts. In response, Pakistan pulled out of the post-match presentation.

India’s decision was linked to the strained relations between the two nations in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, during which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists.

After the conclusion of the contest, the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav explained the team’s stance to refuse a handshake with Pakistan and said, while speaking to reporters, “I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.”

“We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible,” he added.

Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson expressed his disappointment about India refraining from engaging in the customary handshake when his side made attempts towards it. Hesson didn’t directly pin captain Salman Agha’s absence due to the incident that took place after the match, but alluded to it obliquely.

The handshake row escalated after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. However, according to sources, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will not entertain Pakistan’s request and indicated that the PCB’s request will be denied. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

