Asia Cup Plans Shocked By India’s ACC Boycott

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to abstain from any resolution issued by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) if the council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, according to the most recent cricket news.

The news source ANI claims that given the current political climate between the two countries, the BCCI is not interested in travelling to Bangladesh for the Annual General Meeting.

The Asia Cup is presently being hosted by India, and the Annual General Meeting will determine the schedule for the six-nation Twenty20 competition. The Asia Cup is likely to take place in September, according to the ACC, which is led by Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

But, given that India’s planned trip of Bangladesh was rescheduled from August to September, the BCCI is not in the mood to travel to the adjacent nation.

On July 24, the Asian Cricket Council’s AGM is set to take place in Dhaka. India is under pressure to win the “off-field battle” from Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the current chairman of the ACC.

Other cricket boards boycotting too?

Cricket boards from Afghanistan, Oman, and Sri Lanka have also chosen not to participate, expressing dissatisfaction with the location and supporting India’s position. Tensions among member boards have increased as a result of Naqvi’s insistence on holding the conference in Dhaka in spite of growing opposition.

The current Asia Cup champion is India. India declined to play in the Asia Cup in Pakistan in 2023. Later, Sri Lanka was chosen as India’s matches’ obvious location. During the 2025 Champions Trophy, which India won and played all of its matches in Dubai, even India refused to travel to Pakistan.

The ACC may have already been notified by the BCCI that it would not be participating in the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, which is being held in August in Sri Lanka, or the Men’s Asia Cup, which is in September. Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary, has refuted these rumours, nonetheless.

