Asia Cup Venue Change Due To India-Pakistan Conflict: Report

The men’s Asia Cup in 2025 might no longer be hosted in India, even if the nation was announced as the original host. Increasing political tension between Pakistan and India has led the Asian Cricket Council to consider shifting the tournament to a neutral destination.

India-Pakistan Impasse Sparks Asia Cup Venue Shift

The destiny of the tournament is now in the hands of ACC president and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Media reports indicate that the UAE has now emerged as the favorite venue to host the tournament.

It will be a final call in the next month when the ICC Annual General Meeting will take place in Singapore. Meanwhile, the UAE seems to have surpassed Sri Lanka, which had hosted the last tournament in 2023 and was also in contention.

India and Pakistan had already come to an agreement that their matches in multinational competitions would be played at neutral locations. This was originally planned for the 2025 Champions Trophy but is now being applied to the Asia Cup.

Kashmir Terror Attack Puts Asia Cup in Question

Fears over the Asia Cup were heightened following a fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. India’s forceful military response has heightened tensions with Pakistan, raising grave concerns over whether the tournament can go ahead.

A number of Indian media have intimated that the tournament could be canceled altogether.

Nevertheless, planning officials are optimistic that time is available to sort out the issue. According to one such official, speaking to Forbes, “Things have been quiet amid the tension, and there is much to play out, but there is still time.”

BCCI Denies Asia Cup Withdrawal Reports

As speculation mounts, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has made it clear that India has not withdrawn from the Asia Cup.

“Such news is devoid of any truth as till now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the ensuing ACC events, let alone writing anything to the ACC (Asian Cricket Council). At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and subsequent England series, both men and women,” Saikia told Sportstar.

UAE To Host Another Big Cricket Tournament

If the tournament progresses, it will be in the T20 format. This is as part of preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The UAE has been used as an alternate venue for some of the biggest tournaments in the world in the past. It has hosted IPL matches and India’s matches in the Champions Trophy.

Against the backdrop of the current political tensions, the UAE provides a neutral and stable platform where the best cricket teams in Asia are still able to compete.

ALSO READ: ICC Ready For 4-Day Tests, But These 3 Countries Excluded: Report