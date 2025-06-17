ICC Ready For 4-Day Tests, But These 3 Countries Excluded: Report

Test cricket could be heading for a change. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly set to approve four-day Test matches for smaller nations starting from the 2027 to 2029 World Test Championship cycle. However, India, Australia, and England will continue with the traditional five-day format.

India, England and Australia to Play Five-Day Series

According to a report in The Guardian, ICC chairman Jay Shah voiced his support for the idea during talks at the World Test Championship final at Lord’s last week. The change is expected to roll out in time for the next WTC cycle.

Despite the shift, iconic series like the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the newly introduced Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will not be affected. These will still feature five-day games. The first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India is set to begin this Friday at Headingley.

Four-day Tests are not new. The ICC first allowed them back in 2017 for bilateral series. England recently played Zimbabwe in a four-day match at Trent Bridge and had previously done so against Ireland in 2019 and 2023.

Smaller Nations Lean Toward Shorter Tests

Many of the smaller cricketing nations see four-day Tests as a practical solution. Full-length matches often take too much time and cost too much money to organize. Shortening the format would allow three-Test series to be completed in less than three weeks.

The report also noted that the daily playing hours in four-day Tests would be extended. These matches would feature at least 98 overs each day instead of the standard 90. It mentioned, “In four-day Tests the playing hours are extended to mandate a minimum of 98 overs per day rather than 90 overs to mitigate the time lost.”

South Africa’s limited Test schedule despite winning the recent World Test Championship final against Australia has added more urgency to rethink how Test cricket is structured. It has raised questions about whether the traditional format is sustainable for all teams.

No Immediate Change for 2025–2027 Cycle

Even with the upcoming shift, the current format will remain the same for now. The 2025 to 2027 World Test Championship will continue with five-day games.

The cycle begins this week when Sri Lanka hosts Bangladesh in a two-Test series. Out of the 27 series scheduled among the nine participating countries, 17 will consist of just two matches. Only six will have three Tests.

England, Australia, and India are the only teams that will face each other in full five-Test series during this cycle.

