Home > Sports > Austin FC Advances in US Open Cup Despite Vazquez Injury Blow

Austin FC Advances in US Open Cup Despite Vazquez Injury Blow

Austin FC advanced to their first-ever U.S. Open Cup semifinal after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over San Jose Earthquakes. Star striker Brandon Vazquez, who scored the equalizing penalty, was stretchered off with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Brad Stuver’s heroics kept Austin alive, sealing the win.

Austin FC
Austin FC won the penalty shootout (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 13:54:28 IST

After a dramatic penalty shootout 4-2, Austin FC’s was victorious over the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday, July 08 at PayPal Park stadium in San Jose, California. Austin FC has now managed to reach their first-ever U.S Open Cup semi-final. However, the win was overshadowed by a concerning injury to star striker Brandon Vazquez. 

Bndon Vazquez, fresh off scoring a vital penalty to equalize the score to 1-1, was stretchered off the field with an apparent non-contact injury to his right knee in the 69th minute. The team is anxiously awaiting further medical scans, with head coach Nico Estévez describing the injury situation as “50-50” and hoping it’s not severe. Vazquez has been instrumental this season, contributing nine goals across all competitions and serving as a key offensive weapon for Austin FC.

Stuver’s Heroics Power Austin FC Past San Jose in Shootout

The match’s real hero was the Goalkeeper Brad Stuver who’s superb performance kept Austin FC alive throughout the 120 minutes of intense play. Brad Stuver made nine crucial saves, including a spectacular double save late in regular time where he first blocked a powerful shot from Cristian Arango and then dived to stop Mark-Anthony Kaye’s rebound effort. His splendid performance was pivotal in forcing the game into a penalty shootout. In the shootout, Stuver set the tone early by saving San Jose’s opening penalty and later denying DeJuan Jones’ attempt. His efforts energized the team and helped Austin convert all four of their spot-kicks, sealing the win.

Struggles, Comebacks and a Perfect Penalty Performance

Austin FC in the first 65 minutes of the match, found it difficult to score, however Brandon Vazquez’s penalty equalizer changed the momentum. After the lead in extra time by San Jose, Owen Wolff’s brilliant footwork earned Austin a second penalty, which was converted into a goal by Myrto Uzuni to send the match to a penalty shootout. Guilherme Biro made several errors in defense in the earlier stage of the match and his mistakes led to San Jose’s opening goal, Austin showed great resistance. Brad Stuver’s goalkeeping heroics kept them in the game, allowing the team to fight back and ultimately secure the victory. Austin FC is all set to Minnesota United on September 16 in the semifinal, relying on a quick recovery from Brandon Vazquez to mazimize their chances of a strong Cup run.

Also Read: Germany’s Comeback Secures Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Spot Amid VAR Chaos

Tags: Austin FCSan Jose EarthquakesUS Open Cup

