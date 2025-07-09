Germany’s Comeback Secures Euro 2025 Quarter-Final Spot Amid VAR Chaos

A dramatic 2-1 comeback victory was recorded by Germany over Denmark at St. Jakob-Park, Basel on Tuesday (July 08), preserving their flawless UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 group stage record and booking their berth in the quarter-finals. The tense encounter was marked by controversial VAR decisions and injury concerns that clouded the night.

VAR Calls and Danish Lead Threaten Germany’s Control

Eight-time champions Germany’s dominance was tested early as two crucial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions were ruled against them. An early goal by Klara Bühl was ruled out by an offside touch from Sjoeke Nüskenn, and a penalty appeal was dismissed when Frederikke Thøgersen’s handball was deemed outside the box. These moments did hamper Germany’s early momentum, and Denmark capitalized on it in the 26th minute when a loose-ball was buried by Amalie Vangsgaard past keeper Ann-Katrin Berger, handing the Danes a surprising lead. Yet, composure was maintained by Germany throughout the first-half of the match.

Second-Half Turnaround Highlighted by Depth and Determination

Germany came back the match in the 56th minute, when a VAR intervention led to a penalty after Linda Dallmann was fouled by Katrine Veje. The equalizer was calmly converted by Sjoeke Nüsken. Just ten minutes later, a defensive lapse by Denmark was punished by Lea Schüller, who scored the winner. The goal was scored under difficult circumstances as Denmark’s Emma Snerle suffered a head injury moments earlier, prompting criticism from Denmark coach Andrée Jeglertz over the decision to let play continue.

Despite the earlier loss of captain Giulia Gwinn to a tournament-ending injury, Germany’s squad depth and mental fortitude were showcased, as they ended the game with 27 attempts compared to Denmark’s five. With this result, Germany are on the top with 6 points. They would face Sweden on July 12, who have also secured a quarter-final berth. Denmark and Poland exited the competition, while Germany continues their pursuit of a record-extending ninth Euro title.

