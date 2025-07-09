France Eye Quarter-Finals, But Underdog Wales Ready to Fight for Survival (Match Preview, Where To Watch)

France will look to secure their spot in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals when they take on Wales at the AFG Arena in St. Gallen on Wednesday, July 09. After a thrilling 2–1 win over defending champions England, Les Bleues are riding high and know that another victory will punch their ticket to the knockout stage, especially if England fail to beat the Netherlands.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore were the heroes in France’s opening win, showing off the squad’s attacking firepower. Unexpected standout Alice Sombath also impressed in defense, but head coach Laurent Bonadei has hinted at rotating the squad, a sign of France’s depth and tournament ambition.

Wales, meanwhile, are facing a critical moment in their Euro debut. A 3–0 loss to the Netherlands exposed the learning curve at this level, but Rhian Wilkinson’s team showed determination and defensive structure for much of the first half. Another loss, combined with a positive result for the Dutch, would eliminate Wales from the competition.

Despite being heavy underdogs, Wales aren’t backing down. The Dragons have embraced their role as tournament outsiders and are seeking their first-ever EURO goal and point. Midfielder Jess Fishlock and captain Sophie Ingle will be vital in leading a disciplined, motivated squad. France, by contrast, enters with confidence, composure, and clear attacking intent. Bonadei’s side knows this could be the game where they truly flex their tournament credentials, however they also know that Wales, with nothing to lose, could be dangerous.

Predicted Lineups

France

Peyraud-Magnin; Bacha, Sombath, Lakrar, De Almeida; Karchaoui, Toletti, Geyoro; Malard, Katoto, Diani

(Misses next match if booked: Peyraud-Magnin)

Wales

Clark; Green, Roberts, E. Morgan; Roberts, James, Ladd, Woodham; Holland, Fishlock; Hughes

(Misses next match if booked: Woodham)

Where to Watch France vs Wales – Women’s EURO 2025:

India: Fancode (00:30 IST, July 10)

UK: BBC One and BBC iPlayer (21:00 BST, July 9)

France: TF1, France Televisions (22:00 BST, July 9)

