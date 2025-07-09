LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
Home > Sports > France Eye Quarter-Finals, But Underdog Wales Ready to Fight for Survival (Match Preview, Where To Watch)

France Eye Quarter-Finals, But Underdog Wales Ready to Fight for Survival (Match Preview, Where To Watch)

France aim to seal a UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final spot vs. Wales on July 9 after a 2–1 win over England. Katoto and Baltimore lead a confident squad, while Wales seek their first EURO goal and point. A loss and Dutch win would eliminate Wales in their tough tournament debut.

Sandy Baltimore
Sandy Baltimore scored for France in previous match (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 11:11:45 IST

France will look to secure their spot in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals when they take on Wales at the AFG Arena in St. Gallen on Wednesday, July 09. After a thrilling 2–1 win over defending champions England, Les Bleues are riding high and know that another victory will punch their ticket to the knockout stage, especially if England fail to beat the Netherlands.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore were the heroes in France’s opening win, showing off the squad’s attacking firepower. Unexpected standout Alice Sombath also impressed in defense, but head coach Laurent Bonadei has hinted at rotating the squad, a sign of France’s depth and tournament ambition.

Wales, meanwhile, are facing a critical moment in their Euro debut. A 3–0 loss to the Netherlands exposed the learning curve at this level, but Rhian Wilkinson’s team showed determination and defensive structure for much of the first half. Another loss, combined with a positive result for the Dutch, would eliminate Wales from the competition.

Despite being heavy underdogs, Wales aren’t backing down. The Dragons have embraced their role as tournament outsiders and are seeking their first-ever EURO goal and point. Midfielder Jess Fishlock and captain Sophie Ingle will be vital in leading a disciplined, motivated squad. France, by contrast, enters with confidence, composure, and clear attacking intent. Bonadei’s side knows this could be the game where they truly flex their tournament credentials, however they also know that Wales, with nothing to lose, could be dangerous.

Predicted Lineups

France
Peyraud-Magnin; Bacha, Sombath, Lakrar, De Almeida; Karchaoui, Toletti, Geyoro; Malard, Katoto, Diani
(Misses next match if booked: Peyraud-Magnin)

Wales
 Clark; Green, Roberts, E. Morgan; Roberts, James, Ladd, Woodham; Holland, Fishlock; Hughes
(Misses next match if booked: Woodham)

Where to Watch France vs Wales – Women’s EURO 2025:

  • India:     Fancode                           (00:30 IST, July 10)
  • UK:        BBC One and BBC iPlayer (21:00 BST, July 9)
  • France:  TF1, France Televisions     (22:00 BST, July 9)

Also Read: England vs Netherlands: A Must-Win Clash at Women’s EURO 2025 (Where to Watch)

Tags: Euros 2025francefrance vs walesukwales

More News

Elon Musk Questions Donald Trump Over Epstein Cover-Up, Vows ‘America Party’ Will Make Epstein Files Release A Top Priority
Simone Ashley Joins the Devil Wears Prada Sequel — Here’s What We Know So Far
ICICI Prudential AMC’s Rs 10,000 Cr IPO: Here’s What You Need To Know
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Share Hits 5% Jump, Surged Over 28% So Far In July
France Eye Quarter-Finals, But Underdog Wales Ready to Fight for Survival (Match Preview, Where To Watch)
CBI Brings Back 2002 Fraud Accused Monika Kapoor From USA After 20-Year Hunt
Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok Deletes Antisemitic Posts After Outrage Over Hitler Praise, Hate Speech
Squid Game Season 3 is Netflix’s Third-Most Viewed TV Show Ever
Gold Prices Today: Safe Metal Dips, Silver Holds, Trump Tariffs Add Global Market Drama- Check Rates In Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi
July’s Full Moon: When And How To Watch The ‘Buck Moon’ Light Up The Sky

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?