England vs Netherlands: A Must-Win Clash at Women’s EURO 2025 (Where to Watch)

Defending champions England enter a do-or-die clash against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 09, knowing anything less than victory could all but end their UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 campaign. After falling 2–1 to France in the Group D opener, the Lionesses now sit third, while the Dutch lead the group following a commanding 3–0 win over Wales. A draw might keep England alive barely, however a win is critical if they hope to leapfrog their rivals by the group finale on Sunday, July 13.

The stakes are high, and so is the pressure on head coach Sarina Wiegman, who once led the Netherlands to a EURO title in 2017. Her current England side appeared rattled in the early stages against France, sparking concerns overall tactical choices and team chemistry.

Lauren James, who returned to the starting lineup after injury, shone briefly but fizzled, prompting debate over whether she should play a different role or come off the bench. Sarina Wiegman has no reported injuries to manage, but crucial selection decisions remain.

Predicted Lineup

England

Hannah Hampton; Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze; Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway; Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, Lauren James; Alessia Russo

Meanwhile, Dutch coach Andries Jonker is juggling on-field focus with off-field drama after criticizing his federation for not renewing his contract. So far, his team has thrived under the spotlight, playing with freedom and fluidity in their opener.

Netherlands

Daphne van Domselaar; Esmee Brugts, Veerle Buurman, Dominique Janssen, Kerstin Casparij; Wieke Kaptein, Jackie Groenen; Jill Roord, Danielle Van de Donk-Carpenter, Victoria Pelova; Vivianne Miedema

Where to Watch:

India: Fancode (21:30 IST)

UK: BBC One and BBC iPlayer (17:00 BST)

Netherlands: NPO1 (18:00 CET)

This is not just a group match, it’s a defining night in England’s title defense.

