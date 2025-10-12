Australia Creates History In Record Women’s ODI Chase Against India

Australia chased down a massive 331-run target set by India in the 2025 Women’s World Cup on Sunday, creating a new record for the highest successful chase in women’s One Day Internationals.

The Australian batters displayed remarkable skill and composure throughout the innings, keeping the scoreboard moving with steady partnerships.

Despite facing strong Indian bowling, the Australian side maintained control over the chase, reaching the target with three wickets in hand. This thrilling match set a new milestone in women’s cricket, highlighting Australia’s dominance and determination in high-pressure situations.

Ellyse Perry Seals Victory with a Stunning Six

Ellyse Perry finished the match in grand style by jumping out of her crease and smashing a powerful six down the ground. Her confident shot sealed Australia’s three-wicket victory and etched her name once again in cricketing history.

Perry’s unbeaten finish marked a fitting end to an intense contest that kept the crowd on edge until the final over. Her experience and calm under pressure guided Australia to the highest successful run chase ever recorded in women’s ODIs. The team celebrated a memorable win that will inspire future generations of women cricketers.