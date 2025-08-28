Australia Has Picked Sara Tendulkar For THIS New Role, Here Is What Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Has To Say

Tourism Australia has signed up a sports star, the daughter of cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, as the Indian ambassador in its repackaged campaign, known as ‘Come and Say G’Day’, a multi million dollar campaign. The campaign will be focused on enhancing cultural and tourism relationships with India by praising the colourful environments, wildlife and food culture in Australia in the aim of creating emotional attachment between Indian and Australian travellers.

Why Sara Tendulkar?

The role of Sara is also authentically created by her long personal affinity to the country of Australia which she developed during years of childhood visits. She can be relatable and aspirational because she, as a 27 year old entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social media influencer, adds both relatability and aspiration to the campaign. She puts a heavy accent on emotional aspect of travelling she says, ‘Travel is about discovery, culture, food, and interesting people you meet along the way. That is what I want to continue working on.’

Targeting the Indian Market

India is one of the most rapidly developing tourist markets in Australia with more than 450,000 Indians visiting the country and spending 2.7 billion dollars in the last year. Also, the number of people who are staying over increased by 21% which is in line with the goal of Tourism Australia which is to have 500,000 Indian visitors in the years to come. The campaign is achieved by the custom content on TV, digital, social media, and outdoor platforms to match the Indian preferences.

Emotional Relations and Narration

The central message that Sara conveys is centered on experiences and storytelling. She shares snippets of her travels in Australia, such as her sentimental pilgrimage to the Melbourne cricket ground, shedding light on the physical sightseeing experience, but also some of the recollections that extend beyond it. The approach by Tourism Australia lays stress on the authenticity of narratives and enjoys the fact that Sara loved the country so much, which becomes an emotional trigger to potential tourists.

By placing Sara Tendulkar in the frontline of the campaign, the Tourism Australia is hoping to cement further bilateral travel relationships as well as exploiting the rising outbound tourism segment in India. This campaign is a powerful combination of the power of stars and the emotional narration of the story, which can make Australia shine as a motivating travel destination in the minds of Indian people.

Also Read: The Magic Of WCL 2025, Uniting Fans World Wide