Home > Sports > Australia Has Picked Sara Tendulkar For THIS New Role, Here Is What Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Has To Say

Australia Has Picked Sara Tendulkar For THIS New Role, Here Is What Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Has To Say

Tourism Australia has launched a new phase of its 'Come and Say G'Day' campaign in India, with Ruby the Kangaroo and Sara Tendulkar serving as its frontiers. Sara's childhood trip to Australia serves as evidence of the campaign's storytelling focus, which is a sincere and emotionally stirring tale.

Using Sara's voice, the campaign aims to change India's perception of Australia by emphasising the importance of travel as a means of connection, culture, and discovery. (Image Credit: ANI)
Using Sara's voice, the campaign aims to change India's perception of Australia by emphasising the importance of travel as a means of connection, culture, and discovery. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 28, 2025 19:40:55 IST

Tourism Australia has signed up a sports star, the daughter of cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, as the Indian ambassador in its repackaged campaign, known as ‘Come and Say G’Day’, a multi million dollar campaign. The campaign will be focused on enhancing cultural and tourism relationships with India by praising the colourful environments, wildlife and food culture in Australia in the aim of creating emotional attachment between Indian and Australian travellers. 

Why Sara Tendulkar?

The role of Sara is also authentically created by her long personal affinity to the country of Australia which she developed during years of childhood visits. She can be relatable and aspirational because she, as a 27 year old entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social media influencer, adds both relatability and aspiration to the campaign. She puts a heavy accent on emotional aspect of travelling she says, ‘Travel is about discovery, culture, food, and interesting people you meet along the way. That is what I want to continue working on.’

Targeting the Indian Market

India is one of the most rapidly developing tourist markets in Australia with more than 450,000 Indians visiting the country and spending 2.7 billion dollars in the last year. Also, the number of people who are staying over increased by 21% which is in line with the goal of Tourism Australia which is to have 500,000 Indian visitors in the years to come. The campaign is achieved by the custom content on TV, digital, social media, and outdoor platforms to match the Indian preferences.

Emotional Relations and Narration

The central message that Sara conveys is centered on experiences and storytelling. She shares snippets of her travels in Australia, such as her sentimental pilgrimage to the Melbourne cricket ground, shedding light on the physical sightseeing experience, but also some of the recollections that extend beyond it. The approach by Tourism Australia lays stress on the authenticity of narratives and enjoys the fact that Sara loved the country so much, which becomes an emotional trigger to potential tourists.

By placing Sara Tendulkar in the frontline of the campaign, the Tourism Australia is hoping to cement further bilateral travel relationships as well as exploiting the rising outbound tourism segment in India. This campaign is a powerful combination of the power of stars and the emotional narration of the story, which can make Australia shine as a motivating travel destination in the minds of Indian people.

Tags: Sachin Tendulkar daughterSara TendulkarSara Tendulkar Australia

Australia Has Picked Sara Tendulkar For THIS New Role, Here Is What Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Has To Say

