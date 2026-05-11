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Home > Sports News > Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named

Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named

Australia announced fresh ODI and T20I squads for Pakistan and Bangladesh tours with Mitchell Marsh named captain. U-19 star Ollie Peake earned his maiden call-up, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood miss out due to IPL and workload management.

Ollie Peake received his maiden International Call-Up from Australia. Image Credit: AFP
Ollie Peake received his maiden International Call-Up from Australia. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 11:23 IST

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Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named

Australia Squad: Australia announced squads for the ODI series against Pakistan and the white-ball series against Bangladesh. Naming a fresh squad, Mitchell Marsh was named the captain of the three squads. Meanwhile, notable missing names included the experienced pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. However, the three pacers are said to use this time to prepare for a tough leg of their test series schedule in the World Test Championship. Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake earned a call-back into the squads as Australia misses their ace pace trio.

Ollie Peake rewarded for U-19 World Cup heroics



For the upcoming white-ball tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan, Australia has revealed a significantly fresher lineup. Ollie Peake, the captain of the Under-19 team, received his first international call-up. The young batsman will not play in the tour’s Bangladesh leg, but he has been chosen for the ODI series in Pakistan later this month. Notably, the 19-year-old scored 234 runs at an average of 78 in four innings during the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. Given that many of their heavyweights have been sidelined due to the IPL, the team management was impressed by his impact and may offer him a debut during the series. 

Notable misses from Australia squad

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc are three of the prominent players missing from the Australia squads for tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Both Cummins and Hazlewood are missing from the entire series due to their prior commitments with their respective IPL teams. Meanwhile, Starc, who had earlier retired from T20Is, is missing from the ODI squads in both tours. 

Meanwhile, Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, and Xavier Bartlett will be missing on the Pakistan tour as they will remain with their IPL teams. The four players are part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings. Both SRH and PBKS are expected to be in the playoffs. However, they will join the Australian team on the Bangladesh ODI team.

Despite being available for selection, Glenn Maxwell has also been left out of the T20I series against Bangladesh. Aaron Hardie, who made an impression in the PSL but was left out of both ODI squads, is back for the T20 leg. 

Liam Scott, Joel Davies receive international call-ups

Strong domestic play has also been recognized by selectors, who have called up Joel Davies and Liam Scott for the first time. Scott has been picked in both ODI squads after having an outstanding season for South Australia in all forms. Davies will travel for the T20Is against Bangladesh and the ODIs against Pakistan. For the first time since 2019, Billy Stanlake has been called up to the national team, but only for the Pakistan series. Additionally, Matt Short has only been selected for that portion of the tour. 

Australia squad



Australia ODI Squad vs Pakistan: Mitchell Marsh (C), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI Squad vs Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I Squad vs Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

Also Read: IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

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Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named

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Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named
Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named
Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named
Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named

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