Home > Sports > Australian Open 2026 Final: Novak jokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz? Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Pick Their Title Favourite

As Carlos Alcaraz plays Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 final, India cricketers Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh pick their favourites to win the title.

Novak Djokovic Or takes on Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open Final. (Photo Credits: X)
Novak Djokovic Or takes on Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open Final. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 1, 2026 14:08:18 IST

Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 final on Sunday. The Indian cricket team players Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh have picked their sides ahead of the big title clash.

In a video posted by BCCI on their social media, Ishan and Arshdeep are seen picking their favourite player to win the title.

Kishan lavished praise on Alcaraz and said that he wants the Spanish to clinch the win. Arshdeep on the other hand, showed his support for Novak Djokovic.



India vs New Zealand fifth T20I

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was on song against New Zealand in the fifth T20I after he struck a brilliant hundred on Saturday. Opting to bat first, India posted 271/5 riding on Ishan’s century. The left-handed batter eventually notched up 103 off 43.

Apart from him, Suryakumar Yadav also got a fifty, his third in the series while Hardik Pandya contributed with 42 off 17. Later, Finn Allen provided a brisk start to New Zealand and scored 80 off 38 but the Indian bowlers got the hosts back in the game after picking wickets at regular intervals.



Arshdeep Singh who had leaked 40 runs in his first 2 overs made a fine comeback and scalped a fifer. The left-handed bowler picked up four wickets at the cost off 11 runs in his next two.

India won the series 4-1.



“I felt the ball was doing a bit early on, but batting alongside Abhishek Sharma really helps. You see his intent, you understand the momentum the team needs, and then you just try to watch the ball and play accordingly. That approach worked well for me today,” Ishan said after the match.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 2:08 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhAustralian Open 2026 finalCarlos Alcaraz vs Novak DjokovicIND vs NZishan kishan

QUICK LINKS