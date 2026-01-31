LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Leaked 40 Early, Took Five-For Later’: Arshdeep Singh’s Stunning Comeback Seals Thumping Win For India In 5th T20I Vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh turns fortunes for himself to bag a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the final T20I

Arshdeep Singh picked up five wickets. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Arshdeep Singh picked up five wickets. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 31, 2026 23:06:38 IST

India completed a 4-1 series win after defeating New Zealand by 46 runs in the fifth and final T20I. While India posted 271/5 in 20 overs, riding on a fantastic batting performance from Ishan Kishan and quick-fire contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Ishan went on to score his maiden hundred in T20Is.

Later, the visitors were off to a flying start as Finn Allen (80 off 38) and Rachin Ravindra (30 off 17) scored runs at a quick pace in the powerplay overs.

But it was Arshdeep Singh who also made headlines as he scalped a fifer. The left-arm pacer was hit for 16 runs in his first over before he picked up a wicket on the final ball. He later returned to bowl the third over and was taken on by the Kiwis. Arshdeep’s bowling figures after his second over were 1/40 in 2 overs.





But the fast bowler turned the tables for himself soon. He came back in the attack in the 12th over and scalped the priced wicket of Rachin Ravindra on the very first ball. A couple of balls later, Arshdeep removed captain Mitchell Santner to pick his third and concluded the over by giving just one run.



The Indian pacer then bowled the 16th over and picked up two more wickets to complete his fifer. Arshdeep eventually returned with figures of 5/51 in 4 overs.





New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 225 with two balls to spare.

Also Read: IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Explodes With Maiden T20I Century, 103 Off 43 Puts World Cup Rivals on Notice

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 11:06 PM IST
Tags: arshdeep singhindia vs new zealandt20 world cup 2026

