IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Explodes With Maiden T20I Century, 103 Off 43 Puts World Cup Rivals on Notice

Ishan Kishan made a strong comeback in the fifth T20I after missing the previous match in Visakhapatnam due to a minor injury. His return completely changed the game, as he produced a dominant innings that put India in control. With Sanju Samson failing to make an impact in the same match, Kishan’s performance has likely strengthened his chances of being included in India’s playing XI for the 2026 T20 World Cup.Kishan’s century also saw him achieve a rare milestone in Indian cricket. He became only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to score both an ODI double century and a T20I century. Overall, he is now the seventh Indian to score a T20I hundred, joining a select list that includes Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav also found form in the fifth T20I. Coming into the series, there were questions about his consistency and place in the World Cup squad. However, the Mumbai batter answered his critics with his third half-century of the series. Suryakumar scored a rapid 63 off 30 balls at a strike rate of 210 before being dismissed by Mitchell Santner.Ishan Kishan produced some explosive batting, tearing into Ish Sodhi with a stunning display of power. He brought up his half-century in just 28 balls on the first delivery of the over and quickly raced to 75 off 33 balls. Kishan smashed four boundaries and two sixes in the over off Ish sodhi , taking 29 runs from it. Commentator Sunil Gavaskar summed it up perfectly, calling it “murderous form” on air.

ISHAN KISHAN SMASHED 4,4,4,6,4,6 IN A SINGLE OVER. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cVnRR1M67Q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 31, 2026

India and New Zealand are facing off in the fifth and final T20I of the series at Thiruvananthapuram, with both teams using the match as final preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup. India, who have already sealed the series, won the toss and chose to bat first on a pitch expected to favour batters.India began cautiously but soon found momentum through their top and middle order. The surface offered good bounce and value for shots, allowing the batters to play freely once they were set. After early setbacks with the wickets of both the openers Sanju and Abhishek with hosts were 48/2 after 5 overs India steadied the innings with a solid partnership in the middle overs. The New Zealand bowlers tried to keep things tight but found it difficult to control the scoring on a flat pitch.

Sanju Samson is completely out of form. He’s struggling on almost every ball. 🙏 It’s enough, Gambhir Sir. We have absolutely no doubt about Sanju’s potential, but right now he’s clearly out of form. That’s why Sanju Samson should be replaced by Ishan Kishan for the T20 World… pic.twitter.com/L8TrtrJNL3 — Jara (@JARA_Memer) January 31, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav played a key role in lifting the scoring rate, using his trademark stroke play to put pressure on the New Zealand attack. He was well supported by Ishan Kishan, who played aggressively and punished loose deliveries. The pair ensured India stayed on course for a strong total as they entered the latter half of the innings. The pair added 137 runs for the fourth wicket.

