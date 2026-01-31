LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Babar Azam's lean patch continued as he was dismissed for 2 by Adam Zampa during the second T20I of the three-match series in Lahore

Babar Azam out for 2. (Photo Credits: X)
Babar Azam out for 2. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 31, 2026 18:22:41 IST

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Pakistan batter Babar Azam had a forgettable day at the office after he was dismissed for 2 off 5 by Adam Zampa in the second T20I of the series in Lahore. Babar was trapped in front of the stumps by the leggie on the first delivery of the 8th over.

After opting to bat, Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan in the second over for 5 off 5.

Opener Saim Ayub was then joined by captain Salman Ali Agha and the two came together to provide the resistance. The two stitched a partnership of 55 runs for the second wicket before Ayub eventually departed for 23 off 11.

While the captain continued his form, Babar was the third one to go back in the hut leaving the team struggling at 76/3.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 while this is the second time on the trot when Zampa has dismissed Babar.











“You took the wicket of premier Pakistan batter Babar Azam. So how is your feelling now?” a reporter asked Zampa after the first game.

“Yeah, he is a very good player for a long time, but… yeah… I mean… It’s not the first time I have got him out. I hope it’s not the last but it’s always good to get big wicket. It’s what I am in team for.”



The Pakistan batter has been dismissed by the spinner 5 times in 10 innings and averages only 15.6 in front of him.



Babar’s form is surely a concern for the Pakistan team management especially if he bats at number four in the T20 World Cup 2026. While Sahibzada Farhan is struggling at the top, Azam’s lean patch can create more troubles for Pakistan in the marquee event.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 5:38 PM IST
Tags: babar azamPAK vs AUSPakistan vs Australiat20 world cup 2026

Tags: babar azamPAK vs AUSPakistan vs Australiat20 world cup 2026

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media
Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media
Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media
Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

