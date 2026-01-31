Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

Pakistan batter Babar Azam had a forgettable day at the office after he was dismissed for 2 off 5 by Adam Zampa in the second T20I of the series in Lahore. Babar was trapped in front of the stumps by the leggie on the first delivery of the 8th over.

After opting to bat, Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan in the second over for 5 off 5.

Opener Saim Ayub was then joined by captain Salman Ali Agha and the two came together to provide the resistance. The two stitched a partnership of 55 runs for the second wicket before Ayub eventually departed for 23 off 11.

While the captain continued his form, Babar was the third one to go back in the hut leaving the team struggling at 76/3.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 while this is the second time on the trot when Zampa has dismissed Babar.

I don’t know how a player like Babar Azam is still playing T20 format 👀🤦😂 pic.twitter.com/oHNetYrcho — THAKUR (@JThakur29) January 31, 2026







76/3 why is he in the team ?

Babar azam is not a t20 cricketer period — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@ImNajeebH) January 31, 2026













Babar Azam in Last 15 T20I Inngs Runs : 310

Avg : 23.84

SR : 118.32 🔥 Got out on 2 (5) in Today’s match!#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/fPsBEyr0mH — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) January 31, 2026







teams get a good start?? call babar azam to ruin it 🔔 Babar Azam 2(5) vs Pakistan pic.twitter.com/R1WClBBcd9 — Kh4N PCT (@Kh4N_PCT) January 31, 2026







“You took the wicket of premier Pakistan batter Babar Azam. So how is your feelling now?” a reporter asked Zampa after the first game.

“Yeah, he is a very good player for a long time, but… yeah… I mean… It’s not the first time I have got him out. I hope it’s not the last but it’s always good to get big wicket. It’s what I am in team for.”

🚨 ADAM ZAMPA COOKED BABAR AZAM 🚨 Interviewer asked 🗣️

How do you feel about the wicket of Pakistan’s premier batsman, Babar Azam? Adam Zampa Said 🗣️

“Babar Azam wicket is just a normal wicket for me”. pic.twitter.com/2Ay78KRF3P — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) January 30, 2026







The Pakistan batter has been dismissed by the spinner 5 times in 10 innings and averages only 15.6 in front of him.

Drop Babar Azam and this team will win you the T20 World Cup. — Sher Khan (@K4anSh3r) January 31, 2026







Babar’s form is surely a concern for the Pakistan team management especially if he bats at number four in the T20 World Cup 2026. While Sahibzada Farhan is struggling at the top, Azam’s lean patch can create more troubles for Pakistan in the marquee event.

Also Read: LIVE | IND vs NZ 5th T20I LIVE Score | India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav And Co.’s Last Dress Rehearsal Before T20 World Cup 2026