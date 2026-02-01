Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: The men’s singles final of the 2026 Australian open will be an exciting battle between the world number one player Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian legend Novak Djokovic on Sunday, the 1st of February, 2026, Rod Laver arena, Melbourne, Australia. The two finalists got there following hard fought five set semi final wins, which have predetermined one of the most highly anticipated finals in the recent past, according to the pundits.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: As far as Indian tennis fans are concerned, the final will commence at approximately 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, and it can thus serve as a great afternoon activity to be viewed live.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: The game will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network channels which include Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (regional language feeds). Moreover, the spectators will be able to watch the match live through the SonyLIV app and webpage which will provide live view of the match in different languages and will also enable the fans to watch each key moment as it unfolds.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: The competition between Djokovic and Alcaraz has already drawn participants in the world arena before this blockbuster final, with Djokovic slightly ahead in their head to head situation. But the fact that Alcaraz has been playing explosively recently and that he is successful on the Tour gives Sunday matches an unpredictable factor. Having both men as some of the most talented athletes globally and contrasting approaches to play youthful strength and energy and established accuracy and experience, the Australian Open 2026 final will be a dramatic end to the first Grand Slam of the year.

Also Read: Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title