LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news 2026 Union Budget ISM budget 2026 live asim munir pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: The Final Between Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz is of tremendous historic magnitude with Alcaraz trying to take a career Grand Slam and Djokovic seeking a record 25th Grand Slam which would make him the most prolific male tennis player of all time.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 1, 2026 10:38:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: The men’s singles final of the 2026 Australian open will be an exciting battle between the world number one player Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian legend Novak Djokovic on Sunday, the 1st of February, 2026, Rod Laver arena, Melbourne, Australia. The two finalists got there following hard fought five set semi final wins, which have predetermined one of the most highly anticipated finals in the recent past, according to the pundits. 

You Might Be Interested In

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: As far as Indian tennis fans are concerned, the final will commence at approximately 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, and it can thus serve as a great afternoon activity to be viewed live.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: The game will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network channels which include Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 (regional language feeds). Moreover, the spectators will be able to watch the match live through the SonyLIV app and webpage which will provide live view of the match in different languages and will also enable the fans to watch each key moment as it unfolds.

You Might Be Interested In

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: The competition between Djokovic and Alcaraz has already drawn participants in the world arena before this blockbuster final, with Djokovic slightly ahead in their head to head situation. But the fact that Alcaraz has been playing explosively recently and that he is successful on the Tour gives Sunday matches an unpredictable factor. Having both men as some of the most talented athletes globally and contrasting approaches to play youthful strength and energy and established accuracy and experience, the Australian Open 2026 final will be a dramatic end to the first Grand Slam of the year.

Also Read: Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 10:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ao 2026 final live streamingAustralian Open 2026 liveaustralian open 2026 mens finalaustralian open 2026 tv scheduleDjokovic vs AlcarazDjokovic vs alcaraz when to watch indiaDjokovic vs alcaraz where to watch indiaNovak Djokovic vs carlos alcaraz

RELATED News

WWE Royal Rumble Match: Roman Reigns Wins Men’s Rumble Match, Secures Spot At WrestleMania 42

‘Leaked 40 Early, Took Five-For Later’: Arshdeep Singh’s Stunning Comeback Seals Thumping Win For India In 5th T20I Vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan Explodes With Maiden T20I Century, 103 Off 43 Puts World Cup Rivals on Notice

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

Babar Azam Trolled For Another Flop Show With The Bat, Memes Take Over Social Media

LATEST NEWS

Budget 2026: From Mumbai-Pune To Varanasi-Siliguri, Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 7 High-Speed Rail Corridors Across India, Check Details Here

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 10,000 Crore SME Growth Fund

FM Sitharaman In Budget 2026 Proposes Interventions In Six Areas To Sustain Economic Growth

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Special Plan To Boost India’s Sports Goods Industry, Aiming For Global Competitiveness

Union Budget 2026: What Is Rare Earth Corridor Announced By Nirmala Sitharaman In Her Budget Speech? These Four Mineral-Rich States To Establish Critical Facilities

Union Budget 2026: What Is ISM 2.0? Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 40,000 Cr Outlay To Strengthen India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

Union Budget 2026: Meet The Team Of Top Bureaucrats Who Helped FM Nirmala Sitharaman Prepare The 9th Budget, Shaping India’s Economic Vision

Tata Motors Beats Hyundai for No. 2 Spot in January 2026 Sales; EV Growth Drives 47% Surge

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Pushes Bio Pharma Shakti, Allocates Rs 10,000 Crore to Make India a Biopharma Hub

US President Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela Not Iran, ‘We’ve Already Made A Deal’

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch AO Final Live Online, TV Channel Guide For India, USA, UK

QUICK LINKS