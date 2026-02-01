Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has dropped a massive hint on the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 amid the confusion. The right-handed batter said that the team’s preparations have been going pretty well.

“Our preparation for the T20 World Cup is going really well. These three matches were crucial for us and the way the team has performed across all three departments – batting, bowling and especially fielding, it has been very encouraging. Execution of plans is something we’re focusing on every day, and that’s the mindset we’ll carry into the World Cup,” Babar said after the conclusion of the innings in the third T20I against Australia in Lahore.

Babar had been facing a lot of heat from the experts and fans for his batting form but he turned tables for himself after notching up a fifty. Pakistan eventually posted 207/6 in 20 overs.

🚨 36 BALLS FIFTY BY BABAR AZAM 🚨 – His 39th fifty in T20Is. Moved to No.4, struggled early, got trolled nonstop, amid the shouts of should be dropped from the WC team, Babar Azam responds with his bat. Good signs for Pakistan ahead of the WC. 🇵🇰🔥 pic.twitter.com/3psKAZcihO — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 1, 2026







Top 5 Batters with Most 50s in T20Is: 1) Babar Azam 🇵🇰 – 39 2) Virat Kohli 🇮🇳 – 38 3) Rohit Sharma 🇮🇳 – 32 4) Mohd Rizwan 🇵🇰 – 30 5) David Warner 🇦🇺 – 28 Now, Babar Azam has surpassed King Virat Kohli and Tops the Elite List 👏🏻 What’s your take 🤔pic.twitter.com/tR0a4SjrNs — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) February 1, 2026







Earlier, after Bangladesh opted out of, Pakistan reportedly also considered to withdraw from the tournament. “Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had told reporters.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced the 15-member squad. “We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” head coach Aaqib Javed said in a press conference.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

