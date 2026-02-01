LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech balochistan Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

Amid the confusion, Babar Azam has dropped a massive hint regarding Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: X)
Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 1, 2026 19:22:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has dropped a massive hint on the team’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 amid the confusion. The right-handed batter said that the team’s preparations have been going pretty well.

“Our preparation for the T20 World Cup is going really well. These three matches were crucial for us and the way the team has performed across all three departments – batting, bowling and especially fielding, it has been very encouraging. Execution of plans is something we’re focusing on every day, and that’s the mindset we’ll carry into the World Cup,” Babar said after the conclusion of the innings in the third T20I against Australia in Lahore.

You Might Be Interested In

Babar had been facing a lot of heat from the experts and fans for his batting form but he turned tables for himself after notching up a fifty. Pakistan eventually posted 207/6 in 20 overs. 





Earlier, after Bangladesh opted out of, Pakistan reportedly also considered to withdraw from the tournament. “Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had told reporters.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced the 15-member squad. “We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” head coach Aaqib Javed said in a press conference.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

Also Read: Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Amid Uncertainty Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 7:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: babar azamBCBPCBt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

El Matador in Tennis! Fans on Social Media Go Wild as Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Big Boost For Team India! Suryakumar Yadav Shares Positive Update on Tilak Varma And Washington Sundar

‘Marriage, Alimony, Divorce?’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Instagram Live With Arshdeep Singh And Ravi Bishnoi Breaks The Internet | WATCH

Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan? Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Silence on India’s Playing XI Call For T20 World Cup 2026

Australian Open 2026 Final: Novak jokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz? Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh Pick Their Title Favourite

LATEST NEWS

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns US Of ‘Regional War’ As American Warships Move Toward Middle East, Labels EU Armies As ‘Terrorist Groups’

Meet Rohit Shetty ‘Chennai Express’ Director, Bollywood Hitmaker In The Spotlight After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shots Fired Outside His Juhu Residence

Union Budget 2026: ‘21st Century Driven By Technology, Will Benefit Common Man,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Post-Budget Presser; Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi’s Criticism

‘Baseless Allegations’: India Pushes Back After Pakistan Accuses It Of Role In Balochistan Attacks Amid BLA’s Operation Herof 2.0

Indore Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Murders Minor Boy With Rope, Smashes Face With Brick, Hides Body In Bed Box, Later Moves Around Cops During Search Until THIS Chilling Twist

Chinese EV Maker BYD’s Sales Fall For Fifth Straight Month By 28.5 % While Competing With Elon Musk’s Tesla

Who Are Tejas Patel And Navya Bhatt? Two Men Of Indian Origin Charged With Money Laundering Over Scamming Senior Citizens With Fake Microsoft Schemes

Anurag Kashyap Slams Hypocrisy Over Toxic Teaser Backlash: ‘No One Questions Male Actors Going Shirtless Anymore’

Union Budget 2026: Who Are The Winners And Losers? Pharma, Textiles, Electronics Get A Boost; Brokers, PSU Banks Take A Hit- Check Details

Union Budget 2026: ‘Building an Ecosystem With Structural Reforms,’ Says FM Sitharaman; Big Focus on Tier II and Tier III Cities

Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026
Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026
Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026
Babar Azam Drops Massive Hint On Pakistan’s Participation In T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS