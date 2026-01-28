LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Amid Uncertainty Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Amid Uncertainty Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

Iceland Cricket took a swipe at Pakistan cricket team on social media amid growing speculation over a potential boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Iceland cricket trolled Pakistan team. (Photo Credits: X)
Iceland cricket trolled Pakistan team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 28, 2026 17:15:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Amid Uncertainty Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

Iceland cricket has trolled Pakistan after the Asian side’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 is doubtful. The social media on X read, “We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!”



After Bangladesh opted out of, Pakistan reportedly also considered to withdraw from the tournament. “Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Saturday.

Naqvi on Monday met the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the country’s participation. “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table,” Naqvi wrote on social media.

“It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

Earlier, Pakistan had announced the 15-member squad. “We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” head coach Aaqib Javed said in a press conference.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

Also Read: Babar Azam Smashes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Runs In An Over; Video Goes Viral

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 5:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladesh-crickethome-hero-pos-15Iceland Cricketpakistan crickett20 world cup 2026

Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Amid Uncertainty Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

