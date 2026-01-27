Babar Azam Smashes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Runs In An Over; Video Goes Viral

Pakistan batter Babar Azam hit pacer Shaheen Afridi for 21 runs in one over in match simulation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. While a lot of chatter has been going around Pakistan’s World Cup participation, the PCB has announced the 15-man squad for the marquee event and the team is also preparing for the tournament.

In a recently-held match simulation, Babar hammered 6, 4, 6, 1, 4 to Pakistan’s premium pacer.

After Bangladesh opted out of the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan reportedly also considered to withdraw from the tournament. “Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Saturday.

Babar Azam hits 21 runs off 5 deliveries against Shaheen Shah Afridi in a practice match. 🔥🏏#Cricket pic.twitter.com/JFqItZtUwN — Md Asiqul Islam🏏 (@MdAsiqulIslam6) January 27, 2026







Naqvi on Monday met the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the country’s participation. “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table,” Naqvi wrote on social media.

BABAR AZAM SMASHED 21 RUNS IN 5 BALLS AGAINST SHAHEEN AFRIDI 🔥🥵

pic.twitter.com/pBMcVrZ3ai — King Babar Azam Gang (@BA56_MOB) January 26, 2026







“It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

Earlier, Pakistan had announced the 15-member squad. “We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” head coach Aaqib Javed said in a press conference.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq