Back Together: Saina Nehwal and Kashyap Parupalli Rekindle Their Relationship

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Kashyap Parupalli have reunited just three weeks after announcing their separation. Nehwal shared the news on Instagram, saying they are "trying again." The couple, married since 2018, has decided to give their relationship another chance.

Saina Nehwal and Kashyap Parupalli (Image Credit - Instagram)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 2, 2025 20:30:09 IST

In a heartwarming turn of events, former Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Kashyap Parupalli have reunited just three weeks after announcing their separation. Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, Nehwal wrote, “Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are trying again.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018 after over a decade of courtship, are known not just for their achievements on the badminton court but also for their enduring bond off it. Their reunion has brought a wave of joy among fans who had been surprised by their recent decision to part ways.

A Sporting Couple Built on Shared Passion

Saina and Kashyap’s relationship has always been rooted in badminton. They trained together for years and stood by each other through the highs and lows of competitive sport. Kashyap, now a coach, has worked with several top Indian shuttlers including Kidambi Srikanth. His career highlights include a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and a quarterfinal finish at the 2012 London Olympics.

Saina, one of India’s greatest badminton legends, holds an iconic place in Indian sports history. She was the first Indian shuttler to win an Olympic medal—bronze at the 2012 London Games—and reached World No. 1 in 2015.

Separation Shock and a Swift Reconciliation

On July 14, Nehwal had announced their separation via Instagram, emphasizing the need for “peace, growth, and healing.” The heartfelt message left fans both shocked and sympathetic.

But now, just weeks later, the couple has chosen to rebuild. Their decision to try again reflects resilience, maturity, and a belief in second chances.

Fans Celebrate a New Beginning

As Saina and Kashyap choose love once more, fans across the country are celebrating the couple’s reunion. Their journey—marked by medals, milestones, and now, reconciliation continues to inspire both on and off the court.

Tags: Kashyap ParupalliSaina Nehwal

