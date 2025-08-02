Home > Sports > Shubman Gill Misses Sunil Gavaskar’s Record by Inches, But Sets New Benchmark in India-England Rivalry

Shubman Gill fell 20 runs short of breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs in a Test series by an Indian, finishing with 754 runs. However, he set a new record for the most runs in a Test series between India and England, surpassing Graham Gooch’s 752 from 1990.

Shubman Gill fell 20 runs short of breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs in a Test series (Image Credit - X)
Shubman Gill fell 20 runs short of breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs in a Test series (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 2, 2025 20:10:00 IST

Shubman Gill’s stellar run in the five-match Test series against England came to a disappointing end at The Oval, as the Indian vice-captain fell short of breaking one of Indian cricket’s most iconic records. Gill, who entered the final Test needing 53 runs to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary 774-run mark, could only manage 32—scoring 21 in the first innings and 11 in the second.

Despite the missed opportunity, Shubman Gill capped off the series with 754 runs from 10 innings—making it one of the finest Test series performances by an Indian batter overseas.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Record Survives As of Now

Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 774 runs, set during his debut series against the West Indies in 1971, remains untouched. That feat came in just four matches still a towering achievement more than five decades later. Gill’s 754 now stands as the second-highest total in a single Test series for India, ahead of Gavaskar’s 732 against the West Indies in 1978–79 and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 712 against England in 2024.

Virat Kohli’s 692-run effort in the 2014-15 Australia tour rounds out the top five.

A New Record in India-England History

While Shubman Gill narrowly missed a historic Indian milestone, he did walk away with a notable record becoming the highest run-scorer in a Test series between India and England. He overtook Graham Gooch’s 752 runs in 1990, set in just three Tests. Gill’s consistent performances throughout the series pushed him past Gooch, as well as recent giants like Joe Root (737 in 2021-22) and Jaiswal (712 in 2024).

Don Bradman Still Untouchable

On the global stage, Don Bradman’s iconic 974 runs in the 1930 Ashes series still reign supreme. Wally Hammond (905), Mark Taylor (839), and others follow closely—but even as modern batters push boundaries, the Don’s record continues to tower above them all.

Shubman Gill may have fallen short of history this time—but he’s left a mark that’s unlikely to fade anytime soon.

