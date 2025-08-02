Home > Sports > Shark Attacks Pregnant Wife of Ex-NBA Star Danilo Gallinari in Puerto Rico

Pregnant Eleonora Boi, wife of former NBA star Danilo Gallinari, was bitten by a shark while standing in shallow waters at a crowded beach in Puerto Rico. She was hospitalized and is now in stable condition. Boi and her unborn child are safe, and she is recovering with her family's support.

Pregnant Eleonora Boi, wife of former NBA star Danilo Gallinari, was bitten by a shark (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 2, 2025 19:49:28 IST

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Danilo Gallinari and his wife, Italian sports journalist Eleonora Boi, were enjoying a sunny afternoon in Puerto Rico when their beach outing took a frightening turn. As Eleonora Boi stood in the shallow surf of a packed beach in Carolina, a shark suddenly attacked, biting her without warning, despite her being just feet from the shore and surrounded by fellow beachgoers.

Eleonora Boi, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, was rushed to a nearby hospital with a severe wound on her thigh. She later confirmed via social media that both she and the baby are safe, calling the ordeal “the worst day of my life.”

A Rare and Startling Encounter

Shark attacks in Puerto Rico are exceptionally rare, especially in crowded beach areas. Officials from the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources stated that the bite marks were consistent with a shark attack however are still analyzing the photos to identify the species. Despite the alarming event, no new safety warnings have been issued, though authorities continue to monitor the beach closely.

The unexpected incident forced Boi to miss a concert in San Juan she had planned to attend with Gallinari. Still, she managed to keep her spirits up, joking that the shark “will be hearing from her lawyers.”

Gallinari’s Steady Support and Boi’s Optimism

While Danilo Gallinari has not made a public statement, Eleonora Boi praised her husband’s calm response and credited him and the medical team for helping her recover physically and emotionally. The couple, who already have two young children, are now focusing on healing and staying grounded as they await the arrival of their third child. Now signed with Vaqueros de Bayamón in Puerto Rico’s top basketball league, Gallinari’s summer may not be about basketball however, it’s certainly one he and his family will never forget.

Tags: Danilo GallinarinbaPuerto Rico

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

