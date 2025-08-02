Backlash Boils Over: Fans Demand WWE Cut Logan Paul After Controversial SmackDown Segment

American influencer and wrestler Logan Paul’s latest SmackDown appearance has sparked more controversy than cheers. Following his unexpected involvement in Friday night’s segment, WWE fans erupted online—and not in the way the company hoped. Within hours, a rapidly growing online petition emerged, urging WWE to scale back Paul’s on-screen role, especially after his awkward pairing with Drew McIntyre.

Petition Gains Momentum After SummerSlam Setup

The backlash stems from a segment where Paul interrupted Jelly Roll’s promo, aligned with McIntyre, and laid the groundwork for a SummerSlam tag match: Logan Paul & McIntyre vs. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll. But fans didn’t buy it. Social media exploded with criticism, and the petition began circulating—amassing thousands of signatures within a day. The consensus? Logan’s role felt forced and undeserved.

Fans Say McIntyre Deserves Better

For many, this isn’t about Paul’s in-ring skill—it’s about respect. Drew McIntyre, a seasoned WWE mainstay, is viewed as being used to legitimize a celebrity crossover act. “Teaming Drew with Logan kills his momentum,” one fan posted. Another added, “Paul hasn’t earned this. It’s a slap in the face to long-time fans.” The outrage signals deeper concerns about how WWE values its veterans.

WWE’s Balancing Act: Hype vs. Heritage

Logan Paul brings viral attention, crossover buzz, and a massive social following. WWE recently signed him to a long-term deal, even moving his IMPAULSIVE podcast under its media arm in what’s rumored to be a nine-figure contract. But fans are pushing back hard, especially when that deal influences in-ring storytelling. To many, the upcoming SummerSlam tag match feels like a corporate move and not creative booking.

The petition isn’t just anti-Paul, it’s pro-authenticity. And right now, fans are demanding WWE listen. Whether WWE will adjust course remains to be seen, however the noise is only getting louder.

