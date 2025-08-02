Dark Turn for Former WWE Star: “The Dumpster” Faces Trial Decision in Child Porn Case

Former WWE wrestler Duke “The Dumpster” Droese, whose real name is Michael David Droese, is scheduled for a crucial court hearing on August 27 in Warren County, Tennessee. The 56-year-old faces one count of attempted aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. This hearing will decide whether Droese and prosecutors reach a plea deal or move forward to trial. The case has sent shockwaves through both the wrestling community and the local area, raising serious questions about his future.

Hearing to Determine Trial or Plea Deal

The hearing is officially listed as a “plea or trial selection.” If Droese and the prosecution cannot agree on a plea by August 27, the court will set a trial date. This hearing is a critical moment that could define the next steps in the legal process and potentially lead to a lengthy courtroom battle. Droese’s legal team will be under pressure to either negotiate a resolution or prepare for trial.

Allegations Involving Dark Web Transaction

The charges stem from an incident earlier this year when Droese allegedly attempted to purchase child sexual abuse material using a Coinbase account on the Dark Web. Coinbase flagged and terminated the transaction before alerting the FBI. On March 19, 2025, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received the FBI tip and promptly began an investigation. Droese surrendered himself to authorities and was later released on bond. The disturbing nature of the allegations has drawn significant attention beyond wrestling circles.

From WWE Spotlight to Legal Trouble

Though not widely recognized by today’s casual fans, Droese was a WWE mid-card wrestler from 1994 to 1996. Known as “The Dumpster,” he portrayed a blue-collar character billed from “Mount Trashmore, Florida.” Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 305 pounds, the Lodi, California native now faces legal troubles that could permanently overshadow his wrestling career. The upcoming hearing will be closely watched by many as this serious case unfolds.

Also Read: India’s First Tech Driven Girls’ Football Academy Opens Its Doors In Zawar