Ballon d’Or 2025: Where To Watch The Ceremony LIVE In USA, Check Date, Time And Nominees

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony by France Football is scheduled in the French capital city on the 23 of September (IST).

The 69th instalment of the event will feature candidates of the finest players (both male and female) from a shortlist containing 30 names.

The Ballon d’Or is the most personal invitation in world football and began in the year 1956. This is the first time in history that the star-studded awards ceremony will have as many accolades in both male and female football.

Our players are on their way to the ballon d’or ceremony ❤️pic.twitter.com/UkRIdvsLAH — Anabella💙❤️ (@AnabellaMarvy) September 22, 2025

It will also give awards to the best player in the male and female categories, the most promising player, the best goalkeeper, the best goalscorer, and the best coach. The new Socrates Award will also be introduced to reward humanitarian work.

Ballon d’Or 2025 awards ceremony: The prestigious sport award to individual players Ballon d’Or 2025 is all set to be awarded on September 22 at Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.

Awards will also be presented at the star-studded ceremony on the best male and female player, young player, goalkeeper, top scorer and coach.

The following is everything concerning Ballon d’Or 2025 awards:

Ballon d’Or 2025 prizes: The time and place of the ceremony:

The Ballon d’Or 2025 awards will be held on September 22 at Paris, at the Théatre du Chatelet.

Ballon d’Or 2025 awards: Time

The 2025 awards of the Ballon d’Or will start at 12.30 am IST on Tuesday, September 23 (9:00 pm CET, Monday, September 22).

Ballon d Or 2025 awards: Live streaming

Ballon d’Or 2025 awards will also be shown on the Sony Sports Network and will be streamed on SonyLiv.

Men’s nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2025

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG and France)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG and Italy)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Désiré Doué (PSG and France)

Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale and the Netherlands)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund and Guinea)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal and Sweden)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG and Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG and Georgia)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona and Poland)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool and Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale and Argentina)

Scott McTominay (Napoli and Scotland)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid and France)

Nuno Mendes (PSG and Portugal)

João Neves (PSG and Portugal)

Pedri (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea and England)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)

Raphinha (Barcelona and Brazil)

Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)

Fabián Ruiz (PSG and Spain)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool and Germany)

Vitinha (PSG and Portugal)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and the Netherlands)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

Women nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2025

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea and England)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia)

Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea and France)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal and Spain)

Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich and Germany)

Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit and Italy)

Steph Catley (Arsenal and Australia)

Melchie Daëlle Dumornay (OL Lyonnes and Haiti)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current and Malawi)

Emily Fox (Arsenal and USA)

Cristiana Girelli (Juventus and Italy)

Esther González (Gotham FC and Spain)

Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona and Norway)

Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras and Brazil)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea and England)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich and Denmark)

Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes and USA)

Chloe Kelly (Arsenal and England)

Marta (Orlando Pride and Brazil)

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Arsenal and Norway)

Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona and Poland)

Clara Mateo (Paris FC and France)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England)

Claudia Pina (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea and Sweden)

Caroline Weir (Real Madrid and Scotland)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal and England)

ALSO READ: LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony