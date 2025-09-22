LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony

LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony

A document reportedly leaked claiming to show the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or has gone viral with Lamine Yamal finishing first, Ousmane Dembele second and Vitinha third. The fans promptly dismissed it when they noticed blatant mistakes such as spelling of the name Kylian Mbappe incorrectly and misunderstanding of the title of Inter Milan.

(Image Credit: UEFA Champions League via X)
(Image Credit: UEFA Champions League via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 22, 2025 16:45:33 IST

An alleged leak of the 2025 Ballon d’Or results has been published on the Internet a few hours before it is officially revealed, yet fans have already pointed out two glaring inaccuracies in the allegedly final ranking. The photograph that was leaked through Argentine journalist Pablo Giralt on X states that Lamine Yamal would win the award, Ousmane Dembele second, and Vitinha third. 

Ballon d’Or 2025 LEAKED!

Dembele has performed well this year 35 goals and 16 assists in any competition and becoming a winner of the Champions League Player of the Month, he is one of the top candidates. Yamal is also in good shape and he scored 21 goals and 26 assists throughout the season and has been crucial to Barcelona winning the domestic treble La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana last season. The actual winner of the leak is a secret. The editor in chief of France Football, Vincent Garcia said that the only person who knows who will win is him and that he does not even tell the management of L’Equeipe the outcome. Until the ceremony in Paris, he insists keeping the secret. The show will be held in the Théatre du Chatelet and Ronaldinho will be presenting the trophy. 



Ballon d’Or 2025 LEAKED Mistakes

Two major mistakes in the leaked list that attracted fans attention were the spelling of the name of a player, Kylian Mbappe and the full registered name of Inter Milan misspelled Internazionale. Such inconsistencies have raised a lot of questions as to whether the leak is authentic. To compound the issue, a number of PSG players who have been nominated in the Ballon d’Or gala do not have time to be present in the gala. Their Ligue 1 match against Marseille has been moved to the same day of the ceremony in the evening. Injured footballers such as Dembele, Doue, Neves are supposed to be present, though most of the squad are not supposed to. The leak is controversial, yet it has glaring errors, and therefore, it cannot be considered accurate. 

Also Read: Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony In India?

Tags: Ballon dOr 2025Ballon dOr leaked 2025Lamine Yamalleaked ballon dOr 2025Ousmane Dembele

RELATED News

Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony In India, USA and UK – Full List of Men’s and Women’s Nominees
Pranavi, Hitaashee are tied for 47th place in La Sella Open on LET
Meet Shubman Gill’s Rumoured Girlfriend, Check the Love Story of a Well-Known Child Actress
Asia Cup: Pakistan management protests over Fakhar Zaman's dismissal against India
Meet India’s Youngest Trailblazer: A 6-Year-Old, Class 1 student, Thevaky Sets World Record in 155-Foot Blindfolded Rappelling

LATEST NEWS

"Your unwavering faith, strength…we must accelerate our pace of innovation": Gautam Adani to employees after SEBI clean chit
CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Centre’s Support On GST Losses: Telangana To Lose Rs.7,000 Crore Annually
Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki leads path toward global symbiosis
'Kantara Chapter 1' trailer: Rishab Shetty returns as the fierce 'God's angel', promising a story of "folklore, faith and fury"
'OG' trailer out: Pawan Kalyan locks horns with Emraan Hashmi in this crime drama
Philips Home Appliances Brings Festive Cheer with 'Sone Pe Suhaga' Campaign; Customers Stand a Chance to Win Gold Every Hour
Social Media Blasts After OG Trailer Release: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi Power Pack Performance, Netizens Go Crazy
DA Hike Before Diwali 2025: Central Govt Employees Will Get The Last Pay Hike Under 7th Pay Commission
Ravindra Chamaria Receives Honorary Doctorate from ASBM
Looking For A Soulmate Amid H-1B Crisis? This US Matrimony App Will Help You Find True Love Based On Your Visa Status
LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony
LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony
LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony
LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony

QUICK LINKS