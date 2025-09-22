LEAKED! Ballon d’Or 2025 Sparks Doubt Over Authenticity Hours Before Ceremony

An alleged leak of the 2025 Ballon d’Or results has been published on the Internet a few hours before it is officially revealed, yet fans have already pointed out two glaring inaccuracies in the allegedly final ranking. The photograph that was leaked through Argentine journalist Pablo Giralt on X states that Lamine Yamal would win the award, Ousmane Dembele second, and Vitinha third.

Ballon d’Or 2025 LEAKED!

Dembele has performed well this year 35 goals and 16 assists in any competition and becoming a winner of the Champions League Player of the Month, he is one of the top candidates. Yamal is also in good shape and he scored 21 goals and 26 assists throughout the season and has been crucial to Barcelona winning the domestic treble La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana last season. The actual winner of the leak is a secret. The editor in chief of France Football, Vincent Garcia said that the only person who knows who will win is him and that he does not even tell the management of L’Equeipe the outcome. Until the ceremony in Paris, he insists keeping the secret. The show will be held in the Théatre du Chatelet and Ronaldinho will be presenting the trophy.

Se filtró la presunta lista del Balón de Oro 2025. Lamine Yamal sería el ganador, Dembelé segundo y Vitinha tercero. ¿Opiniones? pic.twitter.com/CJkXSq4MFc — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) September 21, 2025







Ballon d’Or 2025 LEAKED Mistakes

Two major mistakes in the leaked list that attracted fans attention were the spelling of the name of a player, Kylian Mbappe and the full registered name of Inter Milan misspelled Internazionale. Such inconsistencies have raised a lot of questions as to whether the leak is authentic. To compound the issue, a number of PSG players who have been nominated in the Ballon d’Or gala do not have time to be present in the gala. Their Ligue 1 match against Marseille has been moved to the same day of the ceremony in the evening. Injured footballers such as Dembele, Doue, Neves are supposed to be present, though most of the squad are not supposed to. The leak is controversial, yet it has glaring errors, and therefore, it cannot be considered accurate.

