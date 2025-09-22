Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony In India?

The 69th Ballon d’Or will be held on Monday 22 September 2025 at the Théâtre du Chatellet in Paris. France Football, together with UEFA, and Groupe Amaury, are the organizations that are presenting the awards.

Ballon d’Or 2025 New Awards

The year is characterized by a wider level of recognition, in addition to the best male and female players, there are also awards to goalkeepers, coaches, the young players under 21, top scorers, clubs and a new award, the Soccer Humanitarian and Social Award named after Socrates. Nominees were already announced, based on performances in the 2024/25 season.

When And Where To Watch Ballon d’Or Live In India?

It is also available on the Sony Sports Network, where the fans can watch the live stream in India, as well as on SonyLIV app and site. It is assumed that it will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, which will be 9:00 PM Central European Time CET on 22 September. This time Indian viewers will have to either keep late or in the early hours.







Ballon d’Or 2025 Nominees

Some of the nominees to the men’s Ballon d’Or include Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha who have made a strong case in terms of goals, assists, consistency and overall contribution to both the club and the country. Others nominated are Mohamed Salah and other individuals who have had impressive seasons in Europe. It is an occasion that is keenly awaited worldwide not only by the best of the best but by the value of wider input in the football arena, novel honours, and the equilibrium of football in both genders.

