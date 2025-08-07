Ballon d’Or Nominees 2025, A Season Of New Stars Rising: Check Out The Full List

The Ballon d’Or of 2025 provides a chance to break out of the trite Ronaldo and Messi routine as a new throng of youthful stars rises. Today France Football will announce the 30 nominees with the official list closing down with the awards coming up on September 22 in Paris. Before the appearance of the field includes a mass of names as there is no real favorite, hence this version is the most open one in several years.

Of the front runners

Ousmane Dembele, the scorer who cemented PSG to lift the quadruple to win the Champions League, Ligue 1, French Cup, and the Trophee des Champions. The 17 year old Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal. His displays that go to one extreme especially his jaw dropping UEFA Nations League semi final against France have seen the coach of Spain sing his praises who labeled him as the best player in the world. Raphinha; his scorching displays (28 goals and 22 assists) have thrust him into the Ballon d’Or polemic ahead of Salah, Mbappe and co.

There are other players that are in the list do not be fooled by his continued participation in the Premier League as he took part in Italy in the Champions League with Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who starred in Napoli championship, and those who were in PSG Gianluigi Donnarumma and Desire Doue, who were instrumental to the success of his club.

Best Coach Nominees

There are also a number of specialist awards including Johan Cruyff Trophy to best coach where Luis Enrique and Hansi Flick are pretty strong contestants to win and the Yashin Trophy to best goalkeeper with PSG Donnarumma topping the list.

The Ballon d’Or race in 2025 will be drama filled, with tropical twists, and, maybe even a new dawn in individual football greatness since it lacks a clear favorite and the field is indeed wide and open.

