BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 3 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Telecast On Tv And Online

BAN vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 3 Live Streaming: On Thursday, September 11, Bangladesh will play Hong Kong China at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in an important match of the Asia Cup 2025, in Group B. Bangladesh comes to the competition as great favorite and Hong Kong China tries to disrupt the ranked team and to be felt in the competition.

Following consecutive bilateral T20I series wins over the Netherlands and Pakistan, Bangladesh is expected to keep its brilliant performance in the Asia Cup. The squad is keen to stamp authority early on and gain momentum in the quest to have a deep run in the tournament. To Hong Kong China, this match is a great chance to rebound after a resounding defeat to Afghanistan in the opening and to demonstrate their potential in the big stage.

Bangladesh Squad: Experience and Form

Litton Das is the leader of Bangladesh and the country has a blend of experienced campaigners and youth. Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim are players offering effective stability and fielding in the middle order. The bowling attack pace and spin skills that spearhead the bowling attack are Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz who can exploit the Abu Dhabi conditions.

Managerial success has been remarkable in the recent past and major victories have been a positive pointer of good rhythm and confidence before this important group encounter.

Hong Kong China Squad: Determination and Challenge

Hong Kong China, under the command of captain Babar Hayat, comes to the game with an aim to defy expectations. The major contributors like Kinchit Shah and Nizakat Khan will seek to bring some stability in the batting, and off-spinner, Tanveer Ahmed, and pacer, Aizaz Khan will seek to take on the top order of Bangladesh.

Although Hong Kong China had a very difficult beginning against Afghanistan, they have a historical victory in the 2014 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh, which is a testimony to the fact that they cannot be underestimated.

Abu Dhabi Pitch and Match Outlook

Generally, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch is batsmen-friendly with steady bounce and true carry that fits well to the aggressive stroke play of Bangladesh. But initial sessions may offer a little bit of movement to the bowlers which makes the toss important in strategy.

They are very popular based on their experience and shape, yet Hong Kong China is hungry to be known and will play with will. The competition guarantees competitive cricket and each run and wicket is going to be hotly fought.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 match start?

8:00 PM IST.

Will Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, the live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China live streaming in India?

The match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website, and also available on the OTTplay app.

What time will the toss happen?

7:30 PM IST.

