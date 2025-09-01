LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BAN vs NED 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Match Live Telecast On TV And Online In India?

BAN vs NED 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Match Live Telecast On TV And Online In India?

BAN vs NED 2nd T20I live streaming: Bangladesh face Netherlands in Sylhet on September 1. Match starts at 5:30 PM IST. Watch BAN vs NED live on FanCode app & website as the hosts aim to seal the series.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 1, 2025 16:46:00 IST

BAN vs NED 2nd T20I Live Streaming: The second T20I of the three match series between Bangladesh and Netherlands will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The hosts led by Litton Das are already 1-0 ahead in the game after they dominated the first game.
To the visitors, this is a battle over life. Scott Edwards side will be hoping that they get back on their feet and bring the series to the deciding game. BAN vs NED has already displayed potential and the second match may provide another exciting game between bat and ball.

Bangladesh Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

Bangladesh went into the series on a roll and their opening match performance was exactly that. Litton Das also offered some stability at the bat, and the bowlers kept the Dutch batting order down to size. There are also all-rounders like Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain that offer some balance to the team.
Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman provide Bangladesh with a good pace attack and Shoriful Islam provides another dimension with the new ball. The middle order has remained stable, but the team will seek better performances by the openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon.

Netherlands Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

Captained by Scott Edwards, the Netherlands are not very good in the first outing, but are still dangerous. Max O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh will also contribute significantly to provision of early runs. Their batting lineup is anchored by Edwards himself, and he will be critical to their success.
Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt will play an important role in the bowling department. But their visitors require additional reinforcement on the part of their spinners to keep Bangladesh in check in circumstances which are naturally favorable to the hosts. They also need a better fielding performance to be able to compete in this BAN vs NED game.

BAN vs NED Live Streaming: When and how to watch in India

  • When will the BAN vs NED 2nd T20I be played?

    Monday, September 1, at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:00 PM IST.

  • Where will the BAN vs NED 2nd T20I be played?

    Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh.

  • Will BAN vs NED 2nd T20I be broadcast live on TV in India?

    No, there will be no live telecast of this match in India.

  • Where to watch BAN vs NED FREE live streaming in India?

    The match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website for Indian viewers.

BAN vs NED 2nd T20I: Full Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed.
Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes, Cedric de Lange, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Fletcher, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad.

