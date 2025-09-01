AFG Vs UAE T20 Tri series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE 3rd T20I Live Telecast On Tv and Online

Thousands of cricket enthusiasts across India are also preparing to enjoy a T20I tri series of Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE to be hosted in Sharjah between August 29 and September 7, 2025. This is a seven match event that will take place in the legendary Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will follow the format of a double round robin, meaning that each team will have to play against the rest of the teams in the tournament twice before the two most successful teams will compete in a final.

AFG Vs UAE Live Streaming

The tri series will also be an important lead up to the 2025 Asia Cup which offers all parties a competitive ground to familiarize themselves with the UAE environment before the continental event. According to reports, the first game, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, starts on Friday, August 29 at 8:30 PM IST. Indian viewers have their own broadcasting considerations with the show. India will also not air the matches live on any TV channel, but the fans will not feel cheated as all matches can be watched live through the FanCode app and site under subscription. This exclusive online coverage is consistent with overall trends in the international cricket broadcasting e.g., the growing footprint and rights category of FanCode.

More matches other AFG Vs UAE

The inaugural match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will not just be an entertaining one but also feature interesting squad tactics. Afghanistan are playing almost an Asia Cup team, with one notable omission in Naveen ul Haq replaced by Abdollah Ahmadzai. In the meantime, without such crucial veterans as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan enters the tournament with an expression of a radical, experimental policy under new leadership. In addition to the first of the first clash, the schedule is equally balanced: the matches will be started every night at 8:30 PM IST, UAE vs Afghanistan (Sept 1) on the first and second day, and with Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Sept 2), Pakistan vs UAE (Sept 4), and the final being the last game on September 7.

