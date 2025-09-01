LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AFG Vs UAE T20 Tri series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE 3rd T20I Live Telecast On Tv and Online

AFG Vs UAE T20 Tri series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE 3rd T20I Live Telecast On Tv and Online

The Afghanistan Pakistan UAE 2025 T20I TriSeries will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in a two round robin format with a final from August 29 to September 7, 2025. It gives all three teams a chance to try out different strategies in the UAE as a significant prelude to the 2025 Asia Cup.

Fans should anticipate thrilling performances under the Sharjah lights as Pakistan is experimenting without Babar Azam and Rizwan and Afghanistan is nearly at full strength. (Image Credit: ACBofficilas)
Fans should anticipate thrilling performances under the Sharjah lights as Pakistan is experimenting without Babar Azam and Rizwan and Afghanistan is nearly at full strength. (Image Credit: ACBofficilas)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 1, 2025 16:09:17 IST

Thousands of cricket enthusiasts across India are also preparing to enjoy a T20I tri series of Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE to be hosted in Sharjah between August 29 and September 7, 2025. This is a seven match event that will take place in the legendary Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will follow the format of a double round robin, meaning that each team will have to play against the rest of the teams in the tournament twice before the two most successful teams will compete in a final.

AFG Vs UAE Live Streaming 

The tri series will also be an important lead up to the 2025 Asia Cup which offers all parties a competitive ground to familiarize themselves with the UAE environment before the continental event. According to reports, the first game, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, starts on Friday, August 29 at 8:30 PM IST. Indian viewers have their own broadcasting considerations with the show. India will also not air the matches live on any TV channel, but the fans will not feel cheated as all matches can be watched live through the FanCode app and site under subscription. This exclusive online coverage is consistent with overall trends in the international cricket broadcasting e.g., the growing footprint and rights category of FanCode.

More matches other AFG Vs UAE 

The inaugural match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will not just be an entertaining one but also feature interesting squad tactics. Afghanistan are playing almost an Asia Cup team, with one notable omission in Naveen ul Haq replaced by Abdollah Ahmadzai. In the meantime, without such crucial veterans as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan enters the tournament with an expression of a radical, experimental policy under new leadership. In addition to the first of the first clash, the schedule is equally balanced: the matches will be started every night at 8:30 PM IST, UAE vs Afghanistan (Sept 1) on the first and second day, and with Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Sept 2), Pakistan vs UAE (Sept 4), and the final being the last game on September 7.

Also Read: AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli

Tags: 3rd T20I Live TelecastAFG Vs UAE T20 Tri seriesT20 Tri series Live StreamingWhen and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE

RELATED News

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma: Two Strong Players, One Keeper Slot
Australia Series Dreams Shattered: Former RCB Star and Punjab Kings Player Fails Yo-Yo Test
‘Shocking Exit’, Team India Spinner Slams Out At The Right Time For Retirement
This Auction Will Influence South African T20 Talent’s Future, Check For More Details

LATEST NEWS

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
AFG Vs UAE T20 Tri series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE 3rd T20I Live Telecast On Tv and Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AFG Vs UAE T20 Tri series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE 3rd T20I Live Telecast On Tv and Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AFG Vs UAE T20 Tri series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE 3rd T20I Live Telecast On Tv and Online
AFG Vs UAE T20 Tri series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE 3rd T20I Live Telecast On Tv and Online
AFG Vs UAE T20 Tri series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE 3rd T20I Live Telecast On Tv and Online
AFG Vs UAE T20 Tri series Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs UAE 3rd T20I Live Telecast On Tv and Online

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?