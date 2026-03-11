LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI Online And On TV In India?

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI Online And On TV In India?

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: Here’s when and where to watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin on the 11th of March. Image Credit: X/@BCBTigers
The three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin on the 11th of March. Image Credit: X/@BCBTigers

March 11, 2026 11:26:41 IST

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI Online And On TV In India?

Bangladesh national cricket team is all set to host Pakistan national cricket team for the 1 st ODI of a 3-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, on Wednesday, March 11.

Pakistan, which got eliminated from the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, is entering the series , while Bangladesh withdrew their participation in the World Cup after boycotting all their matches in India.

Both teams are set to use this ODI series as practice ground for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be held in the second part of next year. The series will be a perfect opportunity for both sides to try out new players and work on building the strongest possible teams for the forthcoming 50-over tournament. Champions League Roundup: Liverpool Lose, Newcastle Hold Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid Win Big

When and where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Be Played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be played on Thursday, March 11, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan  Match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will not be televised live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

When Will The Toss For Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Be Held?

The toss for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For Bangladesh vs Pakistan  Match?

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 10:34 AM IST
BAN vs PAK Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI Online And On TV In India?

