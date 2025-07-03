Bangladesh Collapse in Chaos After Shanto Run-Out, Asalanka’s Century Seals Dramatic Sri Lanka Win

Bangladesh Cricket Team suffered one of their most dramatic ODI collapses in recent memory as Sri Lanka clinched a 77-run victory in the first One-Day International in Colombo on Wednesday (July 02). The visitors seemed well in control at 100 for 1, chasing a target of 245, before the unthinkable happened , they lost seven wickets for just five runs in a shocking 20-ball stretch.

The Collapse That Came Out of Nowhere

The carnage began with the untimely run-out of Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had just stitched a fluent 71-run partnership with Tanzid Hasan. Eyeing a quick second run, Shanto was caught short by a bullet throw from debutant Milan Rathnayake. The dismissal sparked panic and triggered an unstoppable slide. In just over 15 minutes, Bangladesh’s scorecard went from steady to shattered, as the middle order folded without resistance.

Spin Web and Milestones as Sri Lanka Take Control

Sri Lanka’s spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis capitalized ruthlessly. Hasaranga delivered a double blow in his first over, dismissing Litton Das and Tanzid in quick succession. Mendis followed suit, using his unique ambidextrous spin to unsettle the already shaken batting lineup. The duo combined for seven wickets, with Hasaranga finishing with a remarkable 4 for 10 including his milestone 100th ODI wicket, making him the second-fastest Sri Lankan to achieve the feat in 64 matches.

Earlier, Charith Asalanka had anchored Sri Lanka’s innings with a gritty 106, lifting his side from a precarious 29 for 3 to a defendable total of 244. His calm under pressure proved decisive, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz admitted the batting collapse was unacceptable. The second ODI of the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Saturday, July 5, where Bangladesh will look to bounce back.

