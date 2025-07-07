LIVE TV
Bangladesh Level Series with Gritty Win Over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the 2nd ODI to level the series 1-1. Parvez Emon and Towhid Hridoy hit fifties, while Tanvir Islam’s 5-wicket haul dismantled Sri Lanka’s chase. Despite Liyanage’s 78 and Kusal Mendis’ quick 56, Sri Lanka fell short chasing 249.

Tanvir Islam
Tanvir Islam won player of the match award (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 12:19:07 IST

Bangladesh secured a 16-run win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on July 05, leveling the three-match ODI series 1-1. Chasing a modest target of 249, Sri Lanka folded for 232 despite half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (56 off 31) and Janith Liyanage (78 off 85). The home side collapsed in the middle overs, losing five wickets for just 57 runs between the 10th and 30th overs.

Tanvir Islam’s Five-For Derails Sri Lanka’s Chase

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam starred with figures of 5 for 39, including the key wickets of Mendis and Kamindu Mendis. After a poor start, Tanvir recovered to run through Sri Lanka’s middle order, supported by economical spells from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shamim Hossain. Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Liyanage in the death overs, ending Sri Lanka’s hopes with 21 runs still required.

Emon, Hridoy Lead Bangladesh’s Batting Effort

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 248 in 45.5 overs. Parvez Hossain Emon struck a brisk 67, dominating a 63-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto. Towhid Hridoy added a composed 51 in the middle, while lower-order contributions from Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali kept the scoreboard ticking.

A late flourish came from Tanzim Hasan Sakib, whose unbeaten 33 off 21 balls, including two sixes, proved crucial. Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando impressed with 4 for 35, while Hasaranga and Chameera took key wickets through the middle overs.

Bangladesh’s total was built on collective effort, as no big partnerships developed, but key contributions came at important stages. With the series now tied 1-1, the decider will be played on July 8 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

