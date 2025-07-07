LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Wiaan Mulder Shatters Records on Test Captaincy Debut

Wiaan Mulder Shatters Records on Test Captaincy Debut

South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder made history on his Test captaincy debut by scoring an unbeaten 264 against Zimbabwe, the highest score ever by a player leading their country for the first time. Stepping in due to injuries, Mulder anchored an inexperienced team, achieving rare captaincy and batting records.

Wiaan Mulder scored 264 (Images Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 10:59:48 IST

South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder made history on his Test captaincy debut by scoring an unbeaten 264, the highest score ever by a player leading their country for the first time. The 27-year-old all-rounder is the 34th cricketer to hit a century on Test captaincy debut, and became the first South African to do so in 70 years.

Wiaan Mulder stepped in as captain following Keshav Maharaj’s injury-related withdrawal. Maharaj had led the team in the first Test, filling in for regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who is absent from the series following South Africa’s World Test Championship final win.

Historic Captaincy Debut Amidst Inexperienced Lineup

With several senior players not playing, South Africa fielded a relatively inexperienced side, including debutants Lesego Senokwane and Prenelan Subrayen. Despite early losses of two wickets for just 24 runs on Day 1, Wiaan Mulder anchored the innings, forging a 184-run partnership with David Bedingham to steady the Proteas’ total.

Originally more recognized for his bowling, Mulder was promoted to No. 3 last year after a finger injury prevented him from bowling. Since then, he has cemented his spot as a reliable top-order batsman, highlighted by a maiden Test century (147) in the series opener against Zimbabwe.

Record-Breaking Innings and Captaincy Milestones

Wiaan Mulder narrowly survived a dismissal at 247 when he was saved by a no-ball call, then accelerated to reach 264 not out off 259 balls as South Africa finished Day 1 at 465/4. His score is the highest by a South African in a single day of Test cricket and ranks sixth overall in cricket history. The highest in the list is Don Bradman (309). 

He also became only the third player ever to score a double century on captaincy debut and holds the record for the highest such score, marking a remarkable start to his leadership career.

Tags: South Africa vs Zimbabwetest cricketwiaan mulder
